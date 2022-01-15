The U.S. advisory, which indicates a lower threat level than a tsunami warning, went into force for coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia and Alaska this morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) ruled out “widespread inundation” at this time but said people in or very the near the water could expect strong currents and dangerous waves.
“If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas,” it urged people along the West Coast.
Colby Neuman, a NWS meteorologist based in Portland, said the biggest concern for now was people going out for a walk on the beach if they had not seen the news, warning that they may encounter much stronger waves than they are used to.
“It’s definitely not just any morning on the beaches along the Oregon and Washington coastline,” he told The Washington Post.
With a one to three-foot rise in waves, “it could certainly knock them off their feet and pull them back into the ocean,” he said. Neuman noted that the cold water in the Pacific Northwest means a risk of hyperthermia for anyone who gets pulled in, and the prospect of waves dislodging large logs along the beach could also pose some danger.
“There’s a lot more mass and energy behind these waves,” he said. “So that’s always what makes them sort of more dangerous than what one might expect.”
