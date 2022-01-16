Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno declined in a news conference after the standoff’s conclusion to share more information about the identity of the suspect, saying an investigation with “global reach” is underway. The Metropolitan Police and other U.K. authorities are working closely with their U.S. counterparts on the U.S.-led investigation.
Officials said Saturday that the man, whose name has not yet been released, was "deceased” but did not say whether had been killed by law enforcement or himself.
Stacey Silverman, who has been a member of the Congregation Beth Israel in the suburb of Fort Worth and Dallas for 13 years and was watching the service, which was livestreamed when the hostages were taken, said the suspect could be heard saying that he had flown to the area from 5,000 miles away – and that he said he chose a synagogue because the United States “only cares about Jewish lives."
A law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation said the man’s motive for taking hostages appeared to be his anger over the U.S. imprisonment of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman being held in federal prison in Fort Worth for trying to kill U.S. soldiers. Siddiqui was convicted on terrorism charges in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison after opening fire on Americans.
The attack, which began around 11 a.m. Saturday local time, has shaken the Jewish community both in the United States and around the world, with many Jews around the world voicing concerns for their safety.
“Our sanctuaries are still the target of those who wish to harm us," Hen Mazzig, a senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute, a non-profit dedicated to research and tackling antisemitic hate speech online, told The Post on Sunday.
