The former second couple’s stance against gay rights is well known. The former vice president opposed same-sex marriage and a law that would prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ people in the workplace, and supported a constitutional amendment that would have defined marriage as between a man and a woman. Karen Pence took a job as an art teacher at a Christian school that requires potential employees to attest to anti-LGBTQ beliefs including a pledge that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.