“This is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force,” the FBI said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post early Monday. “We never lose sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups.”
President Biden on Sunday called Akram’s actions an “act of terror” as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that the “appalling” attack was an “act of terrorism and anti-semitism.”
During the standoff, Akram repeatedly referenced Aafia Siddiqui, an American-educated Pakistani woman widely known as “Lady al-Qaeda” who was convicted on terrorism charges in 2010. People who heard him on the live stream of services, which carried part of the ordeal, said Akram chose this place because it appeared to be the closest gathering of Jews to a federal facility in Fort Worth where Siddiqui is being held on an 86-year sentence for trying to kill U.S. soldiers.
Akram, who could be heard saying he targeted the synagogue because the United States “only cares about Jewish lives,” called for Siddiqui to be released. He referred to her as “my sister,” seemingly as an expression of solidarity because her relatives say they were not related, asking to see her and saying they would rise together to Jannah, the Muslim paradise where the faithful are taken after Judgment Day.
Britain’s Greater Manchester Police said Sunday that two teenagers in South Manchester had been taken into custody for questioning by counterterrorism officers and that the department would be assisting U.S. officials with the inquiry.
Police said Akram was from the Blackburn area of Lancashire, a county in northwestern England.
Akram arrived at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 29, according to law enforcement officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. As the crisis unfolded, he spoke to his family in England as part of the FBI negotiators’ attempts to defuse the situation, the officials said.
His brother Gulbar Akram said Sunday that their family was “devastated” and “do not condone any of his actions.” According to Gulbar Akram, his brother had mental health issues, although he declined to comment further in an interview with The Washington Post.
Gulbar Akram told The Post on Monday that his brother “released” all the hostages through the fire exit. “I was in the police incident room [in the Blackburn police station] working with the police, negotiators and FBI, I should know.”
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker — who leads the congregation and was among the hostages — credited security training as the reason “we are alive today” and suggested that the hostages escaped. “In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement. “Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself."
Saturday’s standoff sent shock waves through the local community but also around the world, as Jews in Britain and Israel took to social media to voice concerns over what it means to be Jewish in 2022. “This event is a stark reminder that antisemitism is still alive and we must continue to fight it worldwide,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted after the attack.
U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the Homeland Security Committee, said “we must acknowledge that this attack comes at a time when anti-Semitic threats against the American Jewish Community have risen at an alarming rate.”
While the facts of the attack are under federal investigation, Thompson said, “and the assailant is believed to have acted in support of a convicted foreign terrorist, this attack underscores the complexity of the current terrorist threat picture and diverse security risks posed to places of worship.”
Cytron-Walker said that “I encourage all Jewish congregations, religious groups, schools, and others to participate in active-shooter and security courses.”
Because of coronavirus precautions, few people were in the synagogue for Saturday’s Shabbat, said 20-year-old Olivia Zelling, who watched the live stream with her mother, Stacey Silverman. At first, they were one of maybe 20 people listening, Zelling said. By the time the live stream had ended, she said, 10,000 were watching.
They listened in horror for hours as Akram ranted. They could not see what was happening — the video was stuck on a prayer book, they said — and that made it worse. “We were terrified because we thought at any minute we could hear a tragedy unfold, hear a gunshot,” said Silverman, 53.
Akram switched back and forth between English and another language, and he sounded angry. He swore often. It was clear, Silverman said, that the man had targeted them and their faith.
“It’s kind of a scary time to be a Jew in this country,” she said, also referencing the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people in 2018.
She and her daughter said they are deeply worried about antisemitism in the United States and in their community. “We’re horrified that [this] happened. But I don’t think we’re shocked,” Silverman said.
— Hannah Knowles in Washington and William Booth in London contributed to this report