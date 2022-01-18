“I would hope that that’s the case. But that would only be the case if we don’t get another variant that eludes the immune response of the prior variant,” he said. Even then, he added, covid-19 would likely remain part of the world as an endemic disease.
Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy expressed a similar note of caution Sunday on CNN, saying that despite apparent omicron peaks in pockets of the Northeast, much of the country isn’t there yet. “We shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days," he said. "The next few weeks will be tough.”
Meanwhile, Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla predicted “we will soon be able to resume a normal life” given pandemic mitigation measures including tests and vaccines. But he also said that doesn’t mean an end to the coronavirus. “We’ve had so many surprises since the start of the pandemic,” he said in an interview with the French Le Figaro newspaper published Sunday. “We will probably have to live for years with a virus that’s very difficult to eradicate.”
When being unvaccinated means being locked out of public life
OSIGO, Italy — After many rounds of rules targeting the unvaccinated, the chamber musician’s new life is unrecognizable from the old. Claudio Ronco once performed all over Europe, but now he can’t even board a plane. He can’t check into a hotel, eat at restaurant or get a coffee at a bar. Most important, he can’t use the water taxis needed to get around Venice, his home for 30 years — a loss of mobility that recently prompted him to gather up two of his prized cellos, lock up his Venetian apartment and retreat with his wife to a home owned by his in-laws one hour away in the hills.
“Isolation,” Ronco called it, on the fourth day in a row that he hadn’t left the house.
At this complicated stage of the pandemic, the lives of unvaccinated people are in major flux, at the mercy of decisions made everywhere from courts to workplaces. But their lives are changing most dramatically in a handful of countries in Western Europe, including Italy, where governments are systematically reducing their liberties, while beginning to return the rest of society to a state of normalcy. And while regular testing, until recently, was permitted as an alternative to vaccination, even that option has now been largely removed as countries harden their mandates. For people like Ronco, the choice is to get inoculated or face exclusion.
Hong Kong arrests two former flight attendants for violating covid rules
HONG KONG — Police on Monday arrested and charged two former flight attendants from Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s flagship airline, for violating coronavirus containment rules by leaving their homes in breach when they were supposed to quarantine. The two, who worked for Cathay at the time of the breach and have since been fired, were found to be the first people to carry the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus into the city,
In a statement, a government spokesman said the two, who arrived separately in Hong Kong from the United States on Dec. 24 and 25, had “conducted unnecessary activities” and tested positive for the omicron variant. They have been released on bail, but if found guilty, are liable to a fine and up to six months in prison.
Hong Kong, like mainland China, is holding firm to an extreme ’zero-covid’ policy, which stipulates three weeks of hotel quarantine for arrivals from most of the world. Pilots and flight attendants have borne the brunt of this extreme policy, forced into weeks of quarantine as they continue to have to travel outside Hong Kong’s borders for their jobs. Hundreds of Cathay Pacific pilots have quit in the past six months. According to the firm’s chairman, Patrick Healy, airline crew spent over 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels in 2021.
Some flight crew are allowed to quarantine at home, rather than in a specific facility or a hotel. The two flight attendants at the center of the charges left their homes during this period, and prompted a larger coronavirus outbreak in the city. As of this week, students returned to online learning, and most facilities — including gyms, beauty salons and other entertainment venues — have been shuttered as Hong Kong returns to some of the strictest social distancing measures since the pandemic began.
Further spread of the virus has been traced back to other clusters as well — notably a birthday party for a Hong Kong government official that had over 100 guests in attendance. All the guests were sent into compulsory quarantine at a government center, but have not been charged or forced to resign from their posts, though the government’s own guidance is that any large gatherings should be avoided or postponed.
China halts Winter Olympics ticket sales as omicron arrives in Beijing
China has announced that tickets to the Winter Olympics will no longer be sold to the general public, as the country’s capital recorded its first case of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Last fall, Beijing had already limited tickets to the Games to domestic spectators. On Monday, Beijing’s Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said this would be further restricted: Only certain approved groups will be allowed to watch the Olympics in person, after undergoing strict measures to prevent transmission of the virus.
“Given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it has been decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted program that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.
Djokovic is out of the Australian Open. What about the other Grand Slams?
Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday night after losing his legal challenge to remain in the country and compete in the Australian Open, which begins Monday.
The end of a nearly two-week-long saga that captured worldwide attention means the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player will not get the chance to win a record 21st career Grand Slam men’s singles title in an event he has won nine times.
Djokovic remains tied with Rafael Nadal (who is competing in Melbourne) and Roger Federer (who is not because of a knee injury) with 20 career titles, and he will have to wait several months for his next opportunity.
If Djokovic remains unvaccinated, will he face similar challenges at the year’s other Grand Slam events? Here is what to know about the policies in place for the other major tournaments and how Djokovic might be affected.