“I think the reality for us is that this can happen any day, anywhere,” the group’s chief executive, Michael Masters, said in a news conference after the ordeal. “Every time we have responded to an incident … we have heard someone utter the phrase, I never thought it could happen here. We have to move beyond that mind-set. We have to understand that it can happen. And we need to be prepared and vigilant for it to happen.” Masters said he was concerned about potential “copycat” attacks; law enforcement around the country had escalated patrols near synagogues and other Jewish communities after Saturday’s standoff.