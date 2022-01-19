Now, the four men are suing the physician, his private health care company, the detention center, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and other unidentified staff members for allegedly violating their constitutional rights by intentionally dispensing “incredibly high doses” of ivermectin without their consent, according to a federal lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. The men say the drug regimen jeopardized their health and made them unwitting subjects of medical research.