The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots this month for children as young as 12 years old, against the backdrop of a nationwide struggle to keep schools open amid rising cases. The CDC now recommends that those between 12 and 17 get a third dose as the United States encourages boosters for all. A few other countries including Israel and Germany have approved boosters for teens.
While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously sick or die from the virus, pediatric hospitalizations for covid-19 surged in parts of the country last month amid the omicron surge. Many patients appeared to be unvaccinated adolescents with underlying health problems. Scientists are still trying to better understand the variant — including whether the rise in children’s hospitalizations could reflect a greater risk to younger people or lower vaccination rates.
Here’s what to know
At-home covid tests and omicron: What you need to know
As millions of Americans navigate life disrupted by the easily transmissible omicron variant, public officials are urging them to view at-home antigen tests as an important tool to stem the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
But the tests, which are designed to quickly tell a person if they’re infected, have become harder to find. In an effort to increase access, the federal government has launched a website where Americans can order free test kits.
At the same time, however, emerging research is raising concerns about the efficacy of some rapid antigen tests and their ability to detect omicron — though evaluations of performance are ongoing.
Here’s what else you need to know about home tests — how they work, where to get them and when to take them. The information and recommendations in this FAQ are drawn from the Food and Drug Administration, previously published Washington Post reports and new interviews with experts.
Critics point to issues with four-test limit from federal website
When 22-year-old student Mayra Herrera logged on to the federal website to get four free rapid at-home coronavirus tests, she encountered an error.
The Postal Service-run online form that soft-launched Tuesday told Herrera, who lives near the University of California at Berkeley campus, that someone else had registered her address — possibly one of the 10 other students living in the home. She got the same message others have who live in group or multifamily homes where there are more residents than the four allotted tests per household: “At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address. Our records show that at-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address. We are unable to process duplicate orders for the same address.”
The White House said it set the four-test per household limit to make sure as many people as possible could get tests, but critics say it doesn’t give equal access to people who live in communal housing for economic or cultural reasons. Some people posted online about being unable to get tests to their apartment buildings. The Postal Service said in a statement that the issue impacted “a very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multiunit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties.”
But the Biden administration points to other ways to access free tests: People can buy up to eight tests per month and get reimbursed by their private insurance carriers or find them at community health centers, as well as targeted locations like schools and long-term care facilities.
Herrera says the free tests at Berkeley are the kind sent to labs, which take longer to process. If she could receive rapid tests through the Postal Service, the college student said she would be able to test herself before visiting a family or enjoying a concert.
“But I’m not able to get them, which is really upsetting and really concerning for my health and safety,” she said.
Maria Ferraguto, a Washington, D.C., resident, faced the same problem when her six-person household realized they would not be able to order tests for everyone. Yet Ferraguto said she realizes the limit is even more burdensome for her neighbors, many who are Black and Latin families in multigenerational households.
Families with multiple generations under one roof are disadvantaged by the four-test limit compared to single-family households, disproportionately hitting communities of color, said Ranak Trivedi, a researcher studying families and caregivers at Stanford University.
“It’s sort of this idea that there’d be a heteronormative family of four: a dad, mom and two kids who would need it,” Trivedi said. “Personally, I’m from India and I see a lot of my friends and family who are living in multigenerational households who are not a family of four and have it made me wonder how they would go about getting more than four tests if they needed them.”
Body temperature may not be an effective gauge of covid-19
I went to get a coronavirus test after Thanksgiving, and the nurse took my temperature — 97.7 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not unusual for me, even though it was lower than what we think of as normal.
Normal body temperature is one health-related number that most everybody knows — 98.6 degrees. It’s even easier in Celsius — a flat 37 degrees.
Despite the exactitude of the widely accepted number, down to one-tenth of a degree, body temperature is not that fixed.
A recent study compiled data from 150,280 adult outpatient visits to Stanford Health Care facilities over a 10-year period. The average temperature was 98.0 degrees for men and 98.2 degrees for women.