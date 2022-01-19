There is “no evidence right now” that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of coronavirus vaccines, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Tuesday. The comments at a news conference come as global vaccine distribution remains inequitable, with many in lower-income countries still not having received even a first dose. The WHO has criticized countries trying to “boost their way out of the pandemic,” warning this diverts vaccine supplies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots this month for children as young as 12 years old, against the backdrop of a nationwide struggle to keep schools open amid rising cases. The CDC now recommends that those between 12 and 17 get a third dose as the United States encourages boosters for all. A few other countries including Israel and Germany have approved boosters for teens.

While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously sick or die from the virus, pediatric hospitalizations for covid-19 surged in parts of the country last month amid the omicron surge. Many patients appeared to be unvaccinated adolescents with underlying health problems. Scientists are still trying to better understand the variant — including whether the rise in children’s hospitalizations could reflect a greater risk to younger people or lower vaccination rates.

