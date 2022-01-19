Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney were charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Tuesday in a statement.
Two teenagers, Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, of Sharon Hill and Hasein Strand, 18, of nearby Collingdale, were previously charged with first-degree murder in connection with Fanta’s death. After the two engaged in a gunfight, the officers responded by firing 25 shots.
“We have now concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that it was, in fact, shots from the officers that struck and killed Fanta Bility and injured three others,” the statement said, confirming a preliminary report in September that concluded “with near certainty” that Fanta was fatally struck by the officers’ bullets.
According to the Delaware Valley Journal, the injured include Fanta’s 12-year-old sister, Mamasu, as well as Alona Ellison-Acosta and Anya Kellan.
A grand jury tasked with determining whether the officers’ actions that night were justified recommended the charges of reckless endangerment and both voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.
Bruce L. Castor Jr., a lawyer representing the Bility family, was quoted in the statement as saying, “They made the right call.”
The charges are only the beginning of the unusual process of prosecuting on-duty officers. As The Washington Post has reported, police are rarely charged when they kill someone on the job — and when they are, winning convictions is often difficult.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office had been under pressure from many activist groups and local Democratic officials to name and charge the officers ever since it charged the teenagers with first-degree murder among other counts over the gunfight that precipitated their response.
Last week, five Philadelphia City Council members released a statement calling the charges against the teens, who are Black, a “shocking miscarriage of justice” and noting the “racial implications” of their treatment compared to that of the officers. Two of the officers are White, and one is Black.
“For the DA to attribute responsibility for this crime to these young Black men, while allowing the officers involved to get off scot-free, is indefensible,” the statement said.
In his statement, Stollsteimer said the murder charges would be dropped but added that Strand had agreed with prosecutors to plead guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm, while Ford “remains charged with serious crimes.”
Lawyers representing Smith, 34, Dolan, 25, and Devaney, 41, on Tuesday denounced the charges against the officers. “This is a terrible tragedy that was caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child lost her life and others were seriously injured,” attorneys Raymond C. Driscoll, Steven B. Patton and Charles M. Gibbs said in a statement.
“These three good men are innocent and remain heartbroken for all who have suffered because of this senseless violence,” they added.
“This is a sad day for our officers, who face criminal charges for trying to do their jobs and keeping the community safe,” said Joseph Fitzgerald, president of the FOP chapter in Delaware County.
How an 8-year-old girl came to be fatally shot by police charged with ensuring public safety at a high school football game has been the subject of public speculation and an official investigation for months.
According to the district attorney’s statement, it began when Ford and Strand got into an altercation at about the time when spectators were exiting the Academy Park High School stadium. The argument turned into a gunfight, and at least two shots were fired “in the direction” of the three Sharon Hill police officers charged with monitoring the outgoing crowds.
“The police officers then discharged their service weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field,” the statement reads. A previous statement summarizing the findings of a preliminary investigation handled by the criminal investigation division of the district attorney’s office said that when the gunfire began, “a car turned onto Coates Street directly in front of the officers,” and that “the gunfire, combined with the movement of the vehicle, precipitated responsive gunfire from the Sharon Hill police officers.”
The initial decision to charge Ford and Strand but not the three officers set off protests from activists who argued that the district attorney’s office was not holding the police accountable.
In an interview with the Delaware Valley Journal, Castor Jr., the lawyer representing the Bility family, said charging the officers with voluntary manslaughter was “the more politically risky move.”
“I think the DA’s office could have easily elected not to charge any degree of homicide based on the ballistics evidence and it would have been totally justified,” Castor told the Journal.
Bail was set at $500,000 for each officer, and preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Jan. 27.
