The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Manolo Reyes “weaponized City resources against perceived enemies, impermissible issued and/or dictated orders to Chief Acevedo and the Miami Police Department, and interfered with his operations,” according to the complaint, which states these actions exceeded the “discretionary authority granted to City Commissioners.”
The allegations prompted a furious rebuke on Wednesday from Diaz de la Portilla, who dismissed the allegations as a “joke” and disparaged Acevedo as “a bully and a liar.”
“All Miami is lucky to be rid of him,” he said in a statement to The Washington Post.
Reyes and Carollo both echoed the same sentiments.
“It is extremely unfortunate that Mr. Acevedo has chosen to sue the city of Miami and its elected officials for his own shortcomings as a police chief,” Reyes said in a statement. “We look forward to handling this matter in court.”
Carollo also called the allegations as “lies” and derided the former police chief, describing him as a “liar and a thug hiding behind a badge.”
“This individual is the one who committed wrongdoing while he was here,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
City Manager Art Noriega also rejected the accusations. They are “clearly an attempt to retaliate against the individuals that held him accountable for his own shortcomings as Miami Police Chief and to attempt to salvage his professional reputation by casting blame on others,” he said in a written statement provided to The Post.
“I look forward to the opportunity to discredit these false claims made by the former Police Chief,” he added.
The legal action is the latest chapter in the long political drama between Acevedo, city officials and commissioners, vexed by his unexpected hiring, brash remark about a “Cuban mafia” and serious accusations that resulted in a short stint as chief fraught with tensions. The months-long feud that led to his ouster offered a window into the city’s long tradition of political wars and tribalism.
Before going to Miami, Acevedo was chief of the Houston and Austin police and rose to national fame in part for his blunt talking, frequent guest appearances on television news speaking about thorny issues, and most notably perhaps, for marching with protesters after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
Last spring, Mayor Francis Suarez appointed him as head of the Miami Police Department, hailing him as the “Michael Jordan of police chiefs.”
But the honeymoon was short-lived and the fall from grace abrupt.
On Wednesday, he said he felt compelled to take legal action, given the commissioners’ conduct and “malfeasances.”
“I strongly believe that part of my duty as an American is to stand up for the collective values we share as citizens and the commitment to the rule of law, which is why I am pursuing this in federal court,” Acevedo said in an interview.
In the lawsuit, the former police chief alleges the three commissioners retaliated against him because he resisted their efforts to use the police department to carry out the “personal agendas and vendettas,” that included persecuting or investigating businesses owned by a man named Bill Fuller who had publicly supported Carollo’s political opponent.
When Acevedo took office, he said, Noriega informed him about Carollo’s personal dislike for Fuller and said the city leadership and police department would be “busy with Fuller-owned businesses” and warned him “to stay away from such businesses,” the complaint said.
Acevedo also claimed both commissioners Carollo and Diaz de la Portilla instructed him to investigate certain bars and establishments for potential criminal activity, even though there was no evidence or known citizen’s complaints that the businesses had broken any laws, the complaint said.
Such actions reflected a “pattern and practice” of retaliation against those who spoke against them or took public positions on issues the commissioners disliked, Acevedo argued in the lawsuit.
Carollo denied instructing Acevedo, or any other police officer, to investigate any businesses.
“I have never ever had any conversations with Acevedo or with the anyone in the police department regarding Mr. Fuller,” he told The Post.
Acevedo reported the alleged “abuse of power” by the commissioners as well as their interference with an internal police investigation-which he had previously described in a leaked memo- to Suarez, the state attorney’s office and the FBI.
The Havana-born former police chief argued he had also been targeted because of his attempts to reform the department, where he discovered Miami police officers engaged in a “pattern of excessive use of force” that superiors sometimes covered up.
As consequence to these actions, the commissioners pressured Noriega to suspend Acevedo and ultimately voted to fire him, the lawsuit alleges.
Acevedo’s attorneys, Marcos Jimenez and John Byrne, said in a joint statement that Carollo had played the theme from the movie “The Godfather” during the swearing in of interim police chief Manuel Morales — who was described in the complaint as an ally of the commissioners.
“Morales pointed at Commissioner Carollo and laughed,” the attorneys said. “The complaint and their public actions say it all.”
In a hearing in October, several witnesses described how Acevedo had offended rank-and-file officers with his abrasive approach — citing use of foul language and one brash remark that the department was “run by a Cuban mafia,” which offended many in the large Cuban American community. They recalled that Fidel Castro used those same words to refer to exiles who opposed his communist regime.
Morales, the interim chief speaking at the hearing, said Acevedo had systematically “demoralized” the police department with his leadership style.
The five members of the commission voted unanimously for his ouster.
In an interview following his removal, Acevedo said his ordeal showed that the city was “not ready for reform.”
“When you come to a city where politicians are definitely not interested in change, I now recognize I probably should have assessed this and looked for the minefields a little more closely,” he told The Post then. “I probably moved too fast.”
Acevedo is seeking compensatory damages in his lawsuit.
