According to the lawsuits filed Wednesday in Hennepin County against the Center for COVID Control LLC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory Inc., the Illinois-based companies engaged in “deceptive and misleading practices.” The companies advertised free coronavirus testing, in the form of rapid antigen tests and the more sensitive PCR tests, but in some cases never delivered the lab results; in other instances, Ellison’s office said, test results were falsified or inaccurate.