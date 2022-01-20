But Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor who is now a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, said there is a major difference between the state case against the former officers and the federal case over Floyd’s death. “In those cases, we’re looking at what an officer did. Here, we are looking at what an officer did not do: failure to intervene, failure to provide medical aid, and so it’s a different type of question,” Osler said. “It goes from being ‘What did you do?’ to ‘What did you have a duty to do?’ And that’s a very interesting question.”