Two Democratic lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to take action to prevent price-gouging on at-home coronavirus tests – as the Biden administration seeks to get more rapid tests in the hands of Americans amid growing public frustration over reported shortages and high costs.

In a letter to FTC chair Lina Khan dated Wednesday, Sens. Edward J. Markey (Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) wrote that soaring demand for tests had increased the possibility of predatory or profiteering behavior among sellers, such as the sale of fraudulent test kits or charging consumers exorbitant prices. “In light of these realities, the FTC must be vigilant and respond immediately to any such illicit activity,” they wrote. The average price for a two-test kit was $24 and has risen lately as supplies have become scarce amid the surge of the omicron coronavirus variant.

In a speech on the same day, President Biden defended his efforts to provide more tests to American households. “Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes, we’re doing more now,” he said. Health officials have supplied 375 million at-home tests to the market in the past year, he added, while also pointing to the new website on which each American household could order four free at-home tests.

Here’s what to know

  • All workers in New Jersey’s health-care and “high-risk” settings will be required to be fully vaccinated and boosted, without a testing-out option, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced on Wednesday.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Wednesday that the White House’s earmarking of 500 million rapid coronavirus tests for every American household was diverting orders that had been placed earlier by states such as his.
  • The director of the Pan American Health Organization said during a Wednesday news briefing that countries in the Caribbean “are witnessing the steepest increase in covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.”