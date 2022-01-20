In a speech on the same day, President Biden defended his efforts to provide more tests to American households. “Should we have done more testing earlier? Yes, we’re doing more now,” he said. Health officials have supplied 375 million at-home tests to the market in the past year, he added, while also pointing to the new website on which each American household could order four free at-home tests.
Here’s what to know
Hong Kong hamster massacre: Residents resist ‘zero covid’ city’s pet projectReturn to menu
HONG KONG — When they came for the hamsters, it proved to be the last straw for long-suffering residents of Hong Kong.
But when the government announced a cull of 2,000 pet hamsters, a line was crossed. The rodents could carry the coronavirus, officials said, and transmit it to humans.
Now, an underground railroad is emerging to save abandoned hamsters, with foster carers taking them in and concealing them. Pet owners are in uproar at the government’s plan, which experts say is rooted in knee-jerk panic rather than science. The hamsters are casualties of Hong Kong’s “zero covid” policy, which many here see as a futile political quest.
Resistance fighters have assembled in Telegram groups to share updates, drawing on methods used in anti-government protests in 2019. Nearly 3,000 have volunteered to house the affected hamsters. On social media, concerned residents shared photos of abandoned hamsters in the hope of enlisting rescuers. Many garnered responses in seconds.
The furor erupted after the government said Tuesday that hamsters purchased from pet shops after Dec. 22 were potentially infected with the virus, after several imported from the Netherlands tested positive. Authorities “strongly recommended” that pet owners surrender hamsters to their fate. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department has begun to cull small animals from Little Boss pet store, where the infected hamsters were found after a 23-year-old worker tested positive.
The hamsters "can infect other animals, other hamsters and human beings,” Thomas Sit, assistant director of the department and a veterinarian, said at a news conference Tuesday. “We have to protect public health, and we have no choice.”
Analysis: U.S. finally has free rapid tests and N95 masks, well behind other countriesReturn to menu
For Americans, free rapid tests and high-quality masks are finally here. As of Wednesday, all Americans can log on to a website and order free coronavirus tests to take at home. And as soon as next week, the White House is planning to distribute 400 million N95 masks to thousands of pharmacies and other locations that will be free.
In remarks delivered Wednesday, President Biden said that the last year was one of challenges but also of “enormous progress.” The expansion of supplies was greeted by many in the United States, where both tests and masks were largely only available from private companies — with a price tag to match — until this week.
But the move also raises the question: It’s two years into the pandemic. Why is America only making progress on this now?
NIH guidelines discourage use of two monoclonal antibody treatments against early covid-19Return to menu
New treatment guidelines from the National Institutes of Health discourage the use of two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments authorized for early-stage covid-19 because the therapies probably will not work against the omicron variant.
The updated guidelines, posted Wednesday, reflect new estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the variant is dominant in all regions of the United States and is responsible for 99.5 percent of cases.
The NIH treatment guidance panel said the therapies by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly “are predicted to have markedly reduced activities” against the omicron variant and that “real-time testing to identify rare, non-omicron variants is not routinely available.”
The group continued to recommend a third monoclonal antibody, called sotrovimab. That medication is made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology.
In late December, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it would pause shipments of the Regeneron and Lilly drugs because tests indicated they were not effective against omicron.
In early January, the administration resumed shipments of those medications, saying it was responding to requests from some states and doctors. That action followed complaints from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that the federal government was cutting off access to the Regeneron treatment, which he said could still be helpful.
In an email Wednesday, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said a small percentage of cases in Florida are caused by the delta variant and should respond to all three monoclonal antibody treatments.
A spokeswoman for HHS’s assistant secretary of preparedness and response, who is in charge of distributing the treatments, did not respond to a question about whether the government will stop making the Regeneron and Lilly therapies available to states. She referred a reporter to the department’s website.
Administration officials previously said they would frequently assess whether to continue to make all three treatments available.