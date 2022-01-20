The New York incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Jews in the United States over the last year. In 2021, an increase in anti-Jewish attacks was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and it increased pressure on lawmakers, law enforcement and the Biden administration to take more steps to quell antisemitic violence. Several prominent U.S. Jewish organizations appealed to the White House to do more last year after Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida were physically or verbally assaulted by individuals claiming to support the cause of the Palestinians when fighting erupted in Israel and Gaza.