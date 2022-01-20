“Hitler should have killed you all,” she said, according to police. “I’ll kill you and know where you live.”
She then spit in the face of the 8-year-old boy and fled on foot, an NYPD spokesperson told The Washington Post on Thursday.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the incident and searching for the woman, who has yet to be publicly identified. Police described the White woman as being in her 20s, standing 5-foot-3, weighing 140 pounds and having long black straight hair. She could face aggravated harassment charges stemming from the incident.
The antisemitic attack has sparked outrage in the community and calls to bring the woman to justice. The incident happened a day before Jewish people were taken hostage at a Texas synagogue during Sabbath services.
Aryah Fried, the father of the three children, told CBS New York that his kids remained rattled after the woman, whom they had not seen before, approached them while they were playing outside the synagogue.
“I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,” Fried said. “To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy.”
The New York incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Jews in the United States over the last year. In 2021, an increase in anti-Jewish attacks was linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and it increased pressure on lawmakers, law enforcement and the Biden administration to take more steps to quell antisemitic violence. Several prominent U.S. Jewish organizations appealed to the White House to do more last year after Jews in New York City, Los Angeles and South Florida were physically or verbally assaulted by individuals claiming to support the cause of the Palestinians when fighting erupted in Israel and Gaza.
‘Who’s out protecting us?’: Spate of anti-Jewish attacks in the U.S. draws calls for more forceful response
The Anti-Defamation League has reported at least nine instances of antisemitism across the United States at the start of 2022, with most of the early incidents coming from New York, California and Texas.
In a case that made international headlines, Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Tex., last Saturday. Akram, who was fatally shot by FBI agents, apparently thought the Jewish worshipers assembled for the Sabbath could get authorities to release Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentence in federal prison in Fort Worth for trying to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. At least one witness has said he drew on centuries-old antisemitic tropes and conspiracies that Jews secretly control the moves of politicians and manipulate world events to their advantage.
The hostages escaped after an 11-hour standoff.
In describing his children’s encounter with the woman outside the Brooklyn synagogue last week, Fried told News 12 Bronx that his 8-year-old son engaged with the woman as she began to walk away.
“My son responded that I’ll save my little sister,” Fried said. “He’s obviously got a little spunk to him.”
The boy’s response is what allegedly caused the woman to walk back to the group and spit on him. Surveillance video obtained by The Post shows the woman rushing back to the young children. After she spat on the 8-year-old, the woman told the children, “I’ll make sure we get you all,” the father said to the TV station.
Fried said he was thankful that a neighbor saw the whole thing happen.
“[He] said that she actually looked like she would have done more, but she saw him and stopped,” the father told News 12 Bronx.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said. Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.
Neighbors have put up posters around the area in recent days in hopes of locating the woman involved in the incident. One neighbor told CBS New York that the woman in the attack was the kind of person she would have taught her children to look to for help in situations where they felt unsafe. That has now changed, she said.
“This woman looks like a person that might have been a safe-looking person for the kids,” she told the station. “So, what do we tell them now?”
