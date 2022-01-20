Every single day in my life, I’m in the trenches, but for some reason life has given me this opportunity to kind of step through different worlds. So even though I’m in the trenches, I’m also in Hollywood. I have one foot here and one foot there, so for me, I do have this access, I do have this opportunity to have a show … And so I got to make sure that if the world is listening to me and in one crazy way or another, I’m going to make sure they hear what’s really going on, but not hear it in a way where they’re at fault or blaming anyone but hear it like truly from the heart.