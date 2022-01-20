“When you are reporting alone, your situational awareness is down. We see that clearly in the video,” Westcott said. CPJ encourages journalists “to complete a risk assessment” before they head out. “Ideally, the journalist would not have been sent out alone in the first place. . . . Just having a photographer out there with her, or another pair of eyes, may have prevented her from being hit by a car, which she of course could not see,” she said.