The proceedings will test the question of what responsibility other police officers have in reining in the behavior of colleagues. It is the first of two trials scheduled for the former officers. Kueng, Lane and Thao are also facing state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s killing, expected to take place later this year.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25, 2020, after he was restrained face down and handcuffed on a South Minneapolis street. Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene, pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back for 9 ½ minutes. Kueng and Lane restrained Floyd’s back and legs even as the man cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe and ultimately lost consciousness. Thao, who had arrived at the scene with Chauvin, stood nearby pushing back bystanders who urged the officers to get off Floyd and to check his pulse.
What led to Floyd’s encounter with police?
Kueng, 28, and Lane, 38, were only on their third and fourth shifts as full-time officers on the force when they responded to a 911 call about the passing of a counterfeit bill. They were the first to encounter Floyd outside Cup Foods in South Minneapolis.
Police body-camera video filed as evidence in the state case showed Lane pulling a gun on Floyd within 15 seconds as he sat in a parked car, causing Floyd to panic and beg the officer not to shoot him.
Chauvin, 45, a 19-year veteran who had been Kueng’s field training officer and had occasionally advised Lane, responded to the scene a few minutes later with Thao, 36, an 11-year veteran, where they came upon Kueng and Lane struggling to put a handcuffed Floyd inside a squad car as the man complained of being claustrophobic.
The struggle ended up with Floyd on the ground, where body-camera video shows Thao suggested they “just leave him” as they waited for an ambulance that Lane had called to the scene after noticing that Floyd had an abrasion on this face after the scuffle inside the car. While Thao stood nearby pushing back a crowd of bystanders, Lane held Floyd’s legs, Kueng held his back and Chauvin pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back as the man complained of struggling to breathe before he went limp.
Who is on trial and what charges are they facing?
A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Lane and Thao in May 2021 on charges they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during his fatal arrest — an indictment that came days after Chauvin was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Federal prosecutors alleged Chauvin violated Floyd’s constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable seizure and from unreasonable force by a police officer. Kueng and Thao were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck and back. All four officers were charged with failing to render medical aid to Floyd. The four former officers pleaded not guilty to the charges in September.
In December, Chauvin, who is currently serving a 22.5-year state sentence for Floyd’s murder, pleaded guilty to the federal charges. He is awaiting sentencing in the case. Prosecutors said they will recommend a sentence of 25 years that they said could be served concurrently with Chauvin’s state conviction.
Federal civil rights violations that result in death are punishable by up to life in prison or even the death penalty, but those sentences are rare. Legal experts say the former officers, if convicted, would likely receive a less severe sentence.
Kueng, Lane and Thao had been scheduled to go on trial in March on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. But the judge in that case granted a joint request from the defense and prosecution to delay the case to June.
What is the evidence against the officers?
While evidence in the federal case has been filed under seal, it is expected to include much of the same evidence that was presented in Chauvin’s state trial, including extensive video from bystanders and police body-camera video as well as medical evidence of what caused Floyd’s death.
Who will testify?
Witness lists have also been kept under seal, but U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson, who is overseeing the federal case, said in a January hearing that prosecutors had disclosed 48 potential witnesses in the case — a number he urged them to trim down. Court filings have listed some potential witnesses for the prosecution — a list that includes many of the same people who previously testified against Chauvin.
That includes Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the viral video of Floyd’s death; Donald Williams, a bystander who urged the officers to get off Floyd; and Genevieve Hanson, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who was blocked by Thao when she asked to check Floyd’s pulse. Prosecutors are also expected to call current and former Minneapolis police officers to the stand to testify about officer training — including on use of force and the department’s duty-to-intervene policy, which dictates that officers are required to intervene when they see a colleague violating department training and standards.
It’s not yet clear who will testify for the defense. One of the biggest unknowns is whether Chauvin could be called to a witness in the case.
What are the ex-officers’ defenses?
Lawyers for Kueng and Lane have argued that their clients were following orders from Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the department who had been Kueng’s field training officer and informally advised Lane during his probation period.
Lane, who was holding Floyd’s legs, twice asked Chauvin whether they should reposition Floyd — requests that his lawyer says prove that he tried to intervene with a senior officer but was rebuffed. Kueng later checked Floyd’s pulse — twice telling Chauvin that he couldn’t detect the man’s heartbeat. But Chauvin did not remove his knees from Floyd’s body until nudged by a responding paramedic.
Thao, meanwhile, claimed in a 2020 interview with state police investigators that he was unaware of what was going on behind him — claiming he was too focused on the growing crowd. He also said that he was deferring to Kueng and Lane saying they were technically in control of the scene because they were the first to arrive.
While it is unclear if Chauvin will be called as a witness, prosecutors seemed to be preparing for that possibility, according to language in the plea agreement Chauvin reached last month in the case. In that agreement, Chauvin admitted he heard Kueng tell him Floyd no longer had a pulse. Chauvin also said he heard Lane ask him if Floyd “should be rolled onto his side.”
But Chauvin also said he “did not observe” Kueng, Lane or Thao “do or say anything” to get him to lift his knees from Floyd’s body — a claim that could prove pivotal as a jury considers whether the former officers “willfully” deprived Floyd of his due process rights and ignored his need for medical care.
How will the jury be picked?
Not unlike Chauvin’s state murder case, the federal court summoned a larger jury pool than usual — about 300 people. But unlike that case, the federal jury pool includes people from across the entire state of Minnesota.
In November, potential jurors were sent a long questionnaire similar to a survey sent out ahead of Chauvin’s trial, according to the Star Tribune, asking what they had heard about the case and the defendants and soliciting their views on groups like Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter.
How long will the trial last?
Magnuson has repeatedly indicated that he wants to move the trial quickly, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in a state where the positivity rate has skyrocketed in recent weeks. Last week, the judge said he hoped to begin opening statements by Jan. 24 and wrap up the case within two to three weeks — arguing the faster they move, the less likely that jurors or other trial participants could get sick. He suggested if jurors get sick, and the panel falls to less than 12, there could be a mistrial in the case.
How can I watch the trial?
Unlike Chauvin’s state murder trial, which was live-streamed, the latest proceedings won’t be televised because of a federal ban on cameras in the courtroom. Kueng, Lane and Thao are being tried inside a heavily fortified federal courthouse in St. Paul, where access to the public has been limited because of both security reasons and to limit the spread of the coronavirus.