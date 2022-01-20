That includes Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the viral video of Floyd’s death; Donald Williams, a bystander who urged the officers to get off Floyd; and Genevieve Hanson, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter who was blocked by Thao when she asked to check Floyd’s pulse. Prosecutors are also expected to call current and former Minneapolis police officers to the stand to testify about officer training — including on use of force and the department’s duty-to-intervene policy, which dictates that officers are required to intervene when they see a colleague violating department training and standards.