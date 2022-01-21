In its final update on the investigation, the FBI on Friday shared its timeline of the Petito case, from last August, when Brian Laundrie, 23, used Petito’s debit card on his drive back to Florida, to the medical examiner’s report that Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His remains were found after a month-long manhunt on Oct. 20 in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, along with a backpack, revolver and notebook, which the FBI said contained “written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”