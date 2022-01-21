The CDC figures on boosters, drawn from between October and December 2021, provide a real-world snapshot of the efficacy of commonly used vaccines in the United States.
As coronavirus experts around the world share their predictions that we will have to learn to live with covid-19, they are highlighting one of the less-familiar terms in the pandemic glossary: endemic.
“We have seen now that this is likely to become an endemic disease here in the United States and really around the world,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during an appearance on MSNBC in December. “We have many diseases that are endemic, influenza being one of them, that cause us minor challenges year after year that we can handle and tackle, and that may very well be what happens with covid.”
This doesn’t mean that the pandemic is close to being over — many parts of the world, including much of the U.S., are still experiencing elevated case counts, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. And, experts said, even if and when covid-19 becomes endemic, we won’t likely be able to return to our carefree, pre-pandemic lives.
N95 respirators have long been the best disposable face coverings for protection against airborne viruses, but until recently, they were scarce.
When worn properly, N95s can filter out at least 95 percent of particles in the air, including the virus that causes covid-19. Only pricey air-purifying respirators or hazmat suits offer better protection.
Some experts recommended that more people wear them after the delta variant emerged last summer, and on Jan. 14, the CDC updated its recommendations to tout their effectiveness and remove caveats about short supply. The White House plans to give away 400 million N95s in the next few weeks to help stifle the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.
Traveling has always come with complications, but the coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging than ever. Our By The Way Concierge column will take your travel dilemmas to the experts to help you navigate the new normal. Want to see your question answered? Submit it here.
“I just got home from a cruise. I’m not sure how to go about telling the cruise line and airlines that ALL 7 of my group are now positive. Any suggestions?” — Heidi W.
The good news is you got home! There are plenty of people dealing with the complication of testing positive for the coronavirus abroad and figuring out how to get back into the United States. There are also people who get trapped onboard ships because of quarantine.
Now that you’re back, what’s the move? I took your situation to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their advice was short and sweet.
You have to go back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic to find mortgage rates as high as they are this week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed for the fourth week in a row to 3.56 percent with an average 0.7 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.45 percent a week ago and 2.77 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed average is at its highest level since March 2020, when it was 3.65 percent.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.