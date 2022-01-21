The family was devastated when Burhan Chowdhury was diagnosed with cancer in his lymph nodes in February 2019, years after coming to the United States from Bangladesh and settling outside Detroit, his son told The Post. Shibbir Chowdhury said he has seen his father’s health deteriorate not just from the cancer but also a heart issue and high blood pressure. His mother also has faced health problems after she fell down the stairs and hurt her back, he said.