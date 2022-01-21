Police patrol in Manhattan in New York City on Jan. 19. Two officers were shot in Harlem on Friday while responding to a domestic violence call. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)By Meryl KornfieldToday at 8:09 p.m. EST|Updated today at 8:25 p.m. ESTBy Meryl KornfieldToday at 8:09 p.m. EST|Updated today at 8:25 p.m. ESTTwo NYPD officers were in critical condition after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday night, police said.The officers were taken to Harlem Hospital, Sgt. Jessica McRorie told The Washington Post. The hospital referred questions about updates on the officers’ conditions to the police.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe suspect was also shot and was in critical condition, McRorie said.This story is breaking and will be updated.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...