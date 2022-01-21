Scientists believe crows mainly roost in groups as protection from predators, said Douglas Wacker, an associate professor who studies crows at the University of Washington at Bothell. For one thing, there is “safety in numbers” in roosting together, he said. It can also act as an “early warning system” in which one crow can tell the others if an area is unsafe. Crow roosts can range from several hundred to 2 million, according to the Cornell Lab, and in recent decades, they have taken place in urban areas.