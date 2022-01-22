The wildfire is the latest in a series of blazes to burn across California in the past year. Among those was the Dixie Fire of 2021, which was the second-largest in California’s history and the biggest to burn in the U.S. last summer, as climate change turbocharged severe storms, floods and fires. More than 1,300 structures were leveled, causing government agencies to dole out roughly $540 million to battle the blaze. The Dixie Fire burned nearly 1 million acres, an area larger than New York City, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles combined.