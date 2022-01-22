The bullet was likely to have been fired from an area outside Willson’s apartment complex. The shooting appeared to be a “random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of” one or more firearms, Brookhaven police said in a statement. “This is a senseless act. This is a completely innocent victim,” said Sgt. Jake Kissel told WSB-TV.
The incident has shocked the city of some 55,000. In 2017, a home security organization named Brookhaven the tenth-safest city in Georgia and the safest in populous DeKalb County. The ranking’s metrics included FBI reports, crime trends, the number of law enforcement officials and unemployment levels.
“Matthew Willson was a former PhD student … and much-loved member of our astrophysics team,” said Britain’s University of Exeter in a statement. “We have been informed about his tragic death in the US and our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues.”
Willson’s family could not immediately be reached for comment. But a sister of the astrophysicist told local media that “they were just shooting a gun for fun. And they don’t even know that they’ve taken such a beautiful person from us.”
The Briton’s killing received widespread media coverage in the United Kingdom, which has one of the lowest gun homicide rates in the world and some of the strictest firearms laws, including comprehensive background checks. By contrast, 2020 was the deadliest gun violence year for the United States in decades, with nearly 20,000 Americans killed, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.
Brookhaven police are urging witnesses to come forward with information related to the incident.