The gunman “got out of his vehicle and immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him and then drove off,” Finner said.
Witnesses described the shooter as a Hispanic man who used an assault-type gun, Finner said.
At least one witness was present at the time of the shooting, said Jodi Silva, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department.
Galloway’s death is another example of crime running rampant in the city, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said.
The number of violent crimes rose in 2020, according to Houston Public Media. In 2021, 473 homicides were reported in the city, a 71 percent increase from 2019, local news station KHOU reported on Dec. 30.
“When somebody decides to engage and take the life of a police officer, then I believe we have a breakdown in how society is supposed to be,” Heap said.
Of the 96 state, local or school law enforcement officers in Texas who died last year, eight were killed by gunfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The site attributed 84 officer deaths to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Galloway was willing to help anyone and would do everything he could for his job, his sister Jeannie Johnson said.
“He did overtime all the time,” she said. “He believed in the department. He would do it again tomorrow if he could. He never stopped believing in it.”
He is survived by his daughter and sisters, Heap said.
In Texas, Galloway had worked different aspects of patrol divisions over the years, but he recently switched to the night shift so he could become a field training officer, according to Heap.
“There’s a lot of very broken-up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives because he was the one that was sitting in the front seat with them,” Heap said. “He was the one that was teaching them what to do and how to get home safely to their families, and here we are this evening with the roles reversed.”
Houston police will oversee the investigation, Finner said.
He had a message for the suspect: “The best thing you can do is turn yourself in peacefully.”
