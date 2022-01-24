New coronavirus cases have fallen 14 percent in the United States in the past week, based on a seven-day average, though at more than 695,000, average daily cases are still not far from the U.S. peak of about 762,000. Covid-19 hospitalizations are also close to their peak, straining short-staffed hospitals, but they are also starting to fall. Covid-19 deaths, which often lag days to weeks behind outbreaks, are still increasing nationally.
Fauci said he was hopeful that in “the next weeks to month or so” the country would see a low enough level of contagion that the coronavirus would be “essentially integrated into the general respiratory infections that we have learned to live with,” allowing society to carry on somewhat normally. The World Health Organization’s Europe director, Hans Kluge, has expressed similar optimism for Europe, telling the Agence France-Presse that “it’s plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame.”
Here’s what to know
One hamster among 77 handed over in Hong Kong tests positiveReturn to menu
HONG KONG — Hong Kong has asked owners to hand over hamsters bought late last month from local pet shops, after several in a shop tested positive. According to the latest figures, a single hamster among the 77 handed over voluntarily by the public for culling was infected with the virus.
Last week, officials said that hamsters purchased from pet shops after Dec. 22 were potentially infected with the virus, after several from the same shipments from the Netherlands tested positive. A 23-year-old employee, who works at the same local pet shop where the infected hamsters were found, tested positive and was later confirmed to have the delta variant of the virus.
The government has ordered more than 30 shops selling hamsters to close temporarily. As of Saturday, nine more people linked to the shops had tested positive for the coronavirus. The government has euthanized 2,512 animals, including 2,229 hamsters, according to official figures Sunday.
Authorities “strongly recommended” that pet owners surrender hamsters because of “public health concerns.”
In another recent measure under the zero-covid policy, the government has put at least 2,700 residents from public housing buildings under five-day home quarantine and daily compulsory testing, as omicron variant community clusters in Hong Kong exceeded 100 cases.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid omicron outbreakReturn to menu
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand has canceled her wedding celebrations as the Pacific nation grapples with an emerging outbreak of the highly transmissible omicron coronavirus variant.
Ardern — who made global headlines in 2018 when she had a baby in office (and then brought her 3-month-old daughter to the United Nations General Assembly) — had planned to marry her longtime partner, Clarke Gayford, during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer. The nuptials were reportedly set to include a performance by the New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde.
The prime minister announced the cancellation during a news conference on Sunday in which she unveiled new public health measures and restrictions on public gatherings to limit the virus’s spread.
“My wedding won’t be going ahead, but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic,” the 41-year-old prime minister told reporters. “Such is life.”
Airlines in Europe are flying near-empty planes as omicron derails travelReturn to menu
BRUSSELS — As the omicron variant upends travel plans around the world, airlines say strict European Union regulations are forcing them to fly near-empty flights, which are unnecessary and environmentally harmful, that they argue they need to fly to save their long-term takeoff and landing slots at European airports.
Airlines must use a certain percentage of their designated slots at airports to hold on to them. But low demand during the pandemic has led airlines to fly near-empty flights, often known as “ghost flights,” to meet the requirements. Lufthansa, a large German airline, said it canceled 33,000 trips, or 10 percent of its winter flights, due to low demand but still anticipates having to fly 18,000 “poorly booked” flights to secure its slots.
The E.U. waived these requirements at the start of the pandemic but partially reinstated them last year. Before the pandemic, airlines needed to use 80 percent of their takeoff and landing slots to keep them. Last year, the E.U. said airlines need to use at least 50 percent of them and allowed them to apply for exceptions if they need to go below that threshold.
Kiribati was one of the world’s last covid-free places. Now it’s under lockdown.Return to menu
The Pacific island nation of Kiribati, which had almost entirely kept the coronavirus out, went into lockdown on Saturday for the first time in the pandemic. The government imposed a 24-hour curfew after passengers on the first international flight in months tested positive for the virus.
Before this month, the island, one of the world’s most remote, had recorded just two infections — in two people returning on a ship in May last year, who isolated on the vessel.
The new rules include a ban on social gatherings and a requirement that residents stay home except in emergencies. Most government offices and other institutions will close, except for hospitals, the police department and essential services.
Thirty-six people on a flight from Fiji tested positive on landing about a week ago on the first plane to arrive since the nation reopened its borders this month. All 54 passengers were isolated at a facility, but at least four cases were since reported in the community, including a security guard at the isolation center.