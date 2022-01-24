Officials said Iannazzo demanded to know who had made the drink. When employees did not answer, he became irate and proceeded to yell a number of expletives and threats at the employees.
Workers told investigators that Iannazzo asked for no peanut butter in his drink, but did not specify the request was because of an allergy, the police said.
A video posted on social media, allegedly shot by one of the employees during the confrontation, showed a visibly enraged Iannazzo screaming and violently threatening three female employees. In the video, he can also be seen throwing a drink at one of the employees who was behind the counter screaming back at him, asking him to leave.
At one point, he can also be heard calling the same worker an “immigrant loser.”
Several employees asked Iannazzo to leave multiple times, but he continued to curse at them, the video shows.
Fairfield Police Sgt. Michael Stahl told The Washington Post on Monday that the video posted online “appears to be a full depiction of the whole incident,” but added he could not guarantee the video had not been altered or edited.
He added the police had obtained a copy of the original the video, which was recorded by one of employees during the incident.
The police offered similar details of the incident as seen on the video and added that Iannazzo tried to open a locked door and enter an “employees only” area, behind the counter.
Barbara Caruso, a spokeswoman for Robeks, said Monday that they are still investigating what happened to the order in question, but added there is an allergy notice “posted in-store, on printed menus and is available online to provide full ingredient transparency for guests,” she said in a written statement to The Post.
“We take very seriously any concerns about order accuracy for guests who have allergy issues,” she added.
Iannazzo left the shop before the police arrived but was arrested shortly after. He was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree and criminal trespass in the first degree.
He was released on bond and will appear in court Feb. 7.
Iannazzo’s attorney, Frank J. Riccio II, told The Post his client “deeply regrets his actions and acted completely out of character.”
“When faced with a dire situation for his son, Mr. Iannazzo’s parental instinct kicked in and he acted out of anger and fear,” he previously said in a statement posted on Twitter. “He is not a racist individual and deeply regrets his statement and actions during a moment of extreme emotional stress.”
High school student Charli Hill, a Robeks worker, told CBS affiliate WFSB-TV that she took the video.
“He started to call her racial slurs. He threatened to kill us multiple times,” Hill said. “I understand and we are sorry on behalf of Robeks for how the smoothie was made, but it gives you absolutely no right to act out like that.”
Iannazzo’s actions also led him to being fired from Merrill Lynch, where he worked as a financial adviser, company spokesman Bill Halldin confirmed on Monday.
“Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind. We immediately investigated and have taken action,” Halldin said in a written statement to The Post. “This individual is no longer employed at our firm.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Iannazzo had been working at Merrill Lynch since 1995.
The incident caught on camera and widely shared on social media and media outlets is the latest in a string of recent violent incidents involving racist or discriminatory remarks.
In New York, a couple was arrested last week after they were filmed insulting a family on a train this month, using an expletive before calling them “immigrants” with “no rights in this country.”
Also in New York, a woman was arrested for spitting on an 8-year-old Jewish boy outside a Brooklyn synagogue and yelling “anti-Jewish statements” at him before storming off.
