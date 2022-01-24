Shane Lee Brown alleges that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Henderson Police Department violated his constitutional rights, acted negligently and falsely imprisoned him.
“Had any of the LVMPD police or corrections officers performed any due diligence, such as comparing Shane Lee Brown’s booking photo against the existing mug shot belonging to the older, white ‘Shane Brown’ named in the warrant … they would have easily determined that Shane Lee Brown has been misidentified as the subject of the warrant,” the lawsuit states.
Neither the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department nor the Henderson Police Department responded to requests for comment late Sunday. A spokeswoman for the city of Henderson, Nev., told The Washington Post that its attorneys are “reviewing the facts and circumstances of the lawsuit and will address the allegations in their response to the court.”
Officials put the wrong man in a mental facility for 2 years. When he objected, they called him ‘delusional.’
After getting off work in the afternoon of Jan. 8, 2020, Brown was driving through Henderson when Henderson police pulled him over, according to the lawsuit. Though it’s unclear what prompted the stop, Brown did not have his driver’s license. Instead, he confirmed his identity by telling officers his name and Social Security number and providing his Social Security card.
When officers ran his name, an outstanding bench warrant for a gun charge came up — though not for him, but for a man named Shane Neal Brown, a 49-year-old White man standing 5-foot-11, with brown hair and a white beard, according to the lawsuit. Shane Lee Brown, meanwhile, was 26 years younger, Black and 5-foot-7, with black hair.
Nevertheless, Henderson police officers took Shane Lee Brown into custody, according to the lawsuit. While detained, Brown explained to numerous Henderson police officers that he was not the person they wanted. But his pleas did not change their minds, the lawsuit states: Two days later, Brown was transferred to the Clark County Detention Center.
There, Brown tried to explain to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers that they had the wrong person, the lawsuit states. But that did not work, either. The department filed paperwork with the court certifying that it had Shane Neal Brown in custody, according to the lawsuit.
Shane Lee Brown alleges in his lawsuit that Las Vegas police only needed to compare pictures and basic information to verify he was the wrong person. Four days later, the lawsuit says, that is what his public defender did in court to get a judge to secure his release.
After seeing the photos and other evidence that Shane Lee Brown was not wanted on the warrant, Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Joe Hardy ordered the younger Brown released.
According to records reviewed by KLAS, Las Vegas police learned on Jan. 22, 2020, that Shane Neal Brown had been taken into custody in San Bernardino, Calif. He appeared in court and accepted a plea deal later that month.