Representatives for the Bahamian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
A possible rescue would be complicated by the length of time the passengers have been stuck at sea. Coast Guard spokeswoman Nicole Groll declined to say whether the operation was considered a recovery mission at this point.
The Coast Guard said in a statement that human smuggling is suspected. These types of sea voyages can be risky, as smugglers often navigate treacherous ocean conditions in makeshift vessels. The passengers are often vulnerable people exploited by criminal networks hoping to profit from misinformation and misfortune.
In 2021, the U.S. State Department reported that the high unemployment rate during the coronavirus pandemic might have exacerbated the smuggling crisis, as traffickers recruit migrants through false offers of employment. In the Bahamas, people without Bahamian citizenship, such as people born to a non-Bahamian father, are at heightened risk of trafficking, as well as those displaced by hurricanes.
This story is breaking and will be updated.