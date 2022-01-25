Representatives for the Bahamian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association, a voluntary organization that assists the Royal Bahamas Defense Force with its sea rescues, is not involved in this search as Bahamians would not deploy to the Gulf Stream, the powerful ocean current moving along the East Coast, said Capt. Chris Lloyd, the association’s operations manager.
Lloyd said the drift of the water and the lack of an immediate SOS call after the boat overturned could hinder a search effort in an area that he said covered a large stretch of sea.
“When you’re not traveling with safety equipment, you’re not able to get that information out that you need assistance,” Lloyd said.
A possible rescue would be complicated by the length of time the passengers have been stuck at sea. Coast Guard spokeswoman Nicole Groll declined to say whether the operation was considered a recovery mission at this point. It isn’t known where the boat overturned.
National Weather Service forecaster Chuck Caracozza said waves in a Saturday night storm about 20 nautical miles offshore reached seven to nine feet, with winds reaching 10 to 20 knots.
The Coast Guard said in a statement that human smuggling is suspected. These types of sea voyages can be risky, as smugglers often navigate treacherous ocean conditions in makeshift vessels. The passengers are often vulnerable people exploited by criminal networks hoping to profit from misinformation and misfortune.
In 2021, the State Department reported that the high unemployment rate during the coronavirus pandemic may have exacerbated the smuggling crisis, as traffickers recruit migrants through false offers of employment. In the Bahamas, people without Bahamian citizenship, such as people born to a non-Bahamian father, are at heightened risk of trafficking, as well as those displaced by hurricanes.
This report is breaking and will be updated.