Other major chains are expected to start handing out free masks later this week. Walgreens spokesman Alex Brown said she expects the first stores to begin offering the masks on Friday. Three free N95 masks will be available for each adult, federal officials said.
In preparation for the rollout, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month provided its most explicit guidance to date on the protection afforded by different types of masks. Well-fitting N95 masks, the guidance says, “offer the highest level of protection.”
Here’s what to know