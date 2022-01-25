Other major chains are expected to start handing out masks later this week. Walgreens spokesman Alex Brown said she expects the first stores to begin offering the masks on Friday. Three free N95 masks will be available for each adult, federal officials said.
In preparation for the rollout, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month provided its most explicit guidance to date on the protection afforded by different types of masks. Well-fitting N95 masks, it says, “offer the highest level of protection.”
An Australian aid ship bound for Tonga following the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami has been hampered in its mission after 23 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The HMAS Adelaide, among the largest of the Royal Australian Navy’s vessels, was to be used as a base for Australian assistance to Tonga after the massive underwater volcano eruption on Jan. 15.
The ship is carrying humanitarian and medical supplies, engineering equipment and helicopters. But the outbreak among the crew poses a challenge in providing assistance to a covid-free nation keen to avoid a new disaster.
Tonga, a nation of some 170 islands — 36 inhabited — and 105,000 people, has only ever recorded one coronavirus case, contained in hotel quarantine in October.
Peter Dutton, Australia’s defense minister, told Sky News Australia on Tuesday that the HMAS Adelaide would remain at sea while the two nations discussed options including “contactless” delivery of supplies.
“The Tongan government is discussing that at the moment internally,” he said. “Obviously they need the aid desperately, but they don’t want the risk of covid.”
An Australian plane carrying aid was forced to turn around mid-flight on Thursday after a positive case was identified.
Aircraft carrying essential supplies such as food and water from Australia, New Zealand and Japan have successfully landed in Tonga after the airport’s runway was cleared of volcanic ash on Thursday. A Royal New Zealand Navy ship arrived with water and desalination equipment on Friday, with other nations including the United States, China and Britain also offering assistance.
For fully vaccinated travelers, crossing into England will soon be a bit easier. British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said Monday that people who meet that criteria will no longer have to take a coronavirus test within two days of entering the country, beginning at 4 a.m. on Feb. 11.
“Of course, we know that covid can spring surprises,” he said. “But everybody now should feel confident about booking holidays and business trips and visits to family and friends abroad.”
The country is also paring down testing requirements for travelers who are not fully vaccinated, scrapping a rule mandating that they take a test on the eighth day after arrival. However, they will still need to take a take a test before departing and a PCR test on or before their second day in England. Regardless of vaccination status, all arrivals will need to complete a passenger locator form, which Shapps said will be simplified, “making it quicker and easier to complete.”
For the past two Christmases, Ana Siqueira has received the same unwanted gift: covid-19. And so has her husband.
The one-two punch they experienced underscores the coronavirus’s staying power and ability to crack through the body’s defenses.
The first time Siqueira got the virus, one of her sons was isolating with covid at home, and Siqueira hadn’t been vaccinated.
But the second time, Siqueira, 57, a children’s book author and Spanish teacher from Palm Harbor, Fla., had checked all the boxes. She wore a mask in public, practiced social distancing and was vaccinated and boosted, but thinks she caught covid anyway during a family trip to see her daughter in Seattle. Most of the family got swept up with infections, she said.
Although statistically rare, virus reinfections have been rising recently, leading some states to track them separately. Infectious-disease experts say getting covid more than once will lose its novelty for Americans. Time and the virus are both working against people’s defenses, they said.