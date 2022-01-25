Free N95 masks are now available at some U.S. stores as part of the White House’s plan to hand out 400 million of them from the Strategic National Stockpile.

Midwest grocer Meijer said Monday that it has received some 3 million masks from the Health and Human Services Department and will hand out boxed sets of three N95 masks to customers who want them. Another Midwest supermarket chain, Hy-Vee, said in a tweet that its pharmacies are now offering free N95 masks as well.

Other major chains are expected to start handing out masks later this week. Walgreens spokesman Alex Brown said she expects the first stores to begin offering the masks on Friday. Three free N95 masks will be available for each adult, federal officials said.

In preparation for the rollout, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month provided its most explicit guidance to date on the protection afforded by different types of masks. Well-fitting N95 masks, it says, “offer the highest level of protection.”

