Then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed out his handpicked police superintendent, while voters ousted the top prosecutor who had waited more than a year to bring charges in McDonald’s death. The DOJ launched a probe into the Chicago Police Department and later wrote a devastating report chronicling a pattern of racist policing. The fallout led to political consequences for Emanuel, too, and is widely understood to be the reason he declined to seek a third term as mayor. In his final year in office, the police department was placed under a federal monitor to oversee reforms.