“There is no justice, it seems. This convicted police officer is spending 39 months in prison — 39 months — for killing a Black man here in Chicago,” Rush said during a news conference Monday.
Rush was joined by members of McDonald’s family and Chicago civil rights activists at the event organized by Jackson’s Rainbow-PUSH Coalition as he called on John Lausch, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to take action.
“I am calling on the U.S. Attorney and every other person in charge. I am calling on them right here, right now,” Rush said. “We want justice for McDonald and his family.”
A spokesperson for the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday referred to a November 2015 statement from the office that “the federal investigation of the shooting remains active and ongoing,” but declined to comment on the status of the investigation into McDonald’s death or the calls from activists to bring charges against Van Dyke specifically.
Chicago activists have been calling on Lausch since 2019 to probe Van Dyke’s case and renewed their efforts around the anniversary of his death.
Van Dyke’s early release, long predicted by sentencing experts, has been on the radar of local activists, who on Jan. 15 called for the city’s transit workers to shut down in protest until federal officials respond. The Rev. Marvin Hunter, McDonald’s great-uncle, told the Chicago Tribune at the time that he disagreed with the tactic and urged that they pursue “real criminal justice reform” instead.
Though there was little initial outcry in the aftermath of McDonald’s shooting, the tide swiftly turned 15 months later with the release of dashboard camera footage that undermined the police narrative of the shooting.
Then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed out his handpicked police superintendent, while voters ousted the top prosecutor who had waited more than a year to bring charges in McDonald’s death. The DOJ launched a probe into the Chicago Police Department and later wrote a devastating report chronicling a pattern of racist policing. The fallout led to political consequences for Emanuel, too, and is widely understood to be the reason he declined to seek a third term as mayor. In his final year in office, the police department was placed under a federal monitor to oversee reforms.
Van Dyke’s 2018 conviction was the first time in roughly 50 years that a Chicago police officer was convicted of killing a person on duty. Despite several high-profile verdicts against officers such as Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, police officers are still rarely convicted of murder (though they can face civil charges regardless of a criminal conviction).
More than seven years later, yearly watchdog reports have found that the city continues to miss significant reform deadlines. For Emanuel, his handling of the dash camera footage release in McDonald’s death threatened to derail his confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Japan last December, but he was ultimately confirmed.
It was a point Rush was quick to point out in his call to the Department of Justice on Monday.
“Where is the cover up king? You know who I’m talking about: the former mayor of this city, where is he at now? He is somewhere in Japan, living life as an ambassador for this nation,” Rush said. “Something is wrong with that picture.”
Read more: