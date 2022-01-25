The judge said his decision was not intended to question the efficacy of face coverings, but that he found the executive branch did not have the authority to unilaterally impose such a requirement.
“While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Governor Hochul appear to be well aimed squarely at doing what they believe is right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the State Legislature,” he said.
The State Supreme Court is not New York’s top judicial body and Rademaker’s ruling can be appealed. Hochul said in a statement that she disagreed with the decision and that her office would pursue “every option” to reverse it.
“My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” she said.
New York’s Education Department said in a statement that an appeal by the Health Department “will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling.”
Until then, schools would still have to adhere to the mask mandate, the department said.
The state legislature had passed a bill, signed into law by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), which limited the executive’s ability to put in place sweeping regulations during emergencies. That move came after Cuomo drew bipartisan ire for allegedly mishandling coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes.
The Monday ruling was welcomed by conservative lawmakers. Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, said in a statement that it was “a win for … the freedom of all New Yorkers” and that the mandate was crushing “small businesses” and impeding the “development of our next generation.”
Hochul’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. New York logged a seven-day rolling average of 23,966 infections on Jan. 23, down from over 40,188 on Jan. 16.
Authorities in California and the District also require face coverings to be worn in indoor public spaces in an effort to curb the spread of the omicron variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people who are not “up to date” with their coronavirus vaccinations wear masks indoors.