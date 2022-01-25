But his latest remarks drew especially strong condemnation for invoking Frank, a child who died in a Nazi concentration camp. “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps to Switzerland. You could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did,” Kennedy said in a Sunday anti-vaccine rally in D.C., speaking in front of the Lincoln Memorial.
Soon after Kennedy’s speech, the Auschwitz Memorial expressed anger at his comments in a tweet without naming him.
“Exploiting … the tragedy of people who suffered, were humiliated, tortured & murdered by the totalitarian regime of Nazi Germany — including children like Anne Frank — in a debate about vaccines & limitations during global pandemic is a sad symptom of moral & intellectual decay.” The U.S. Holocaust Museum released a similar statement.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that the statements were “deeply inaccurate, deeply offensive and deeply troubling.”
Kennedy’s wife, actress Cheryl Hines, also distanced herself from his remarks. “My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own,” she tweeted. “While we love each other, we differ on many current issues.”
David Nasaw, a retired history professor who wrote a book about Kennedy’s grandfather, said Kennedy was cordial, down-to-earth and intelligent when he met him in person in 2011. Nasaw said he gave Kennedy the benefit of the doubt when the son supported the release of his father’s killer or when he backed inaccurate views about vaccines.
“But it is beyond the pale,” Nasaw said about Kennedy’s remarks on Frank in a phone interview. “Was the speech scripted? Did he write it? Or is it because he saw that ’60 Minutes’ had done something recently about Anne Frank?” he added, referring to the CBS show’s airing of an investigation about who might have turned Frank in to Nazi authorities.
In a statement a Kennedy spokeswoman sent to the Associated Press on Monday, he said he “compared no one to the Nazis or Adolf Hitler.”
“I referred to Anne Frank’s terrible two year ordeal only by way of showing that modern surveillance capacity would make her courageous feat virtually impossible today,” he said.
It was not the first time Kennedy invoked the Holocaust in reference to vaccines. In 2015, he said of vaccinations: “They get the shot, that night they have a fever of a hundred and three, they go to sleep, and three months later their brain is gone. This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”
For years, Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and author, has publicly supported the conspiracy theory that vaccines cause autism. They do not.
In 2005, Kennedy incorrectly wrote in an article published in Rolling Stone and Salon that an ingredient in some new vaccines, thimerosal, was dangerous and that the government was hiding its links to autism. Rolling Stone issued several corrections. Salon retracted the story from its website. Kennedy expanded the article into a book published in 2014.
Such views have invited rebukes from other family members, including one from niece Kerry Kennedy Meltzer, a doctor. In an opinion-piece for the New York Times in December 2020, when coronavirus vaccines were first being rolled out, Meltzer said she loved her uncle. “But when it comes to vaccines, he is wrong,” she wrote.
In a 2019 opinion piece for Politico Magazine, Kennedy’s siblings and a different niece noted how President Kennedy had signed the 1962 Vaccination Assistance Act, to highlight that Kennedy Jr.’s inaccurate statements on vaccines were worsening a measles outbreak in the country at the time.
Barbara A. Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center and a Kennedy family scholar, said she suspected Kennedy Jr.’s opposition to vaccine mandates came from his work as an environmentalist.
He has campaigned against pollutants, such as mercury, that contaminate food sources, Perry said in an interview. “Clearly he doesn’t want people poisoned in the environment by pollutants,” she said. “In his mind, I guess, it’s a pretty easy step to [think] not poisoning the body through vaccination.”