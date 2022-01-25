This is not the first time a viewer claiming to be misled by a movie’s trailer has taken the matter to court. In 2011, a woman filed a lawsuit in Michigan, alleging that the trailer of “Drive,” starring Ryan Gosling, made it seem as if the movie would be a “high speed action driving film” like “The Fast and the Furious.” Instead, the woman claimed, she was met by a slow-paced interpersonal drama filled with graphic violence she was not prepared to watch.