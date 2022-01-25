Beguiled by actress Ana de Armas, a Cuban and Spanish actress who has starred in “Blade Runner 2049,” “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die,” Woulfe rented the movie for $3.99 and watched it that same day, court records state.
But when it was over, Woulfe regretted his movie selection. The actress, according to a new lawsuit, did not appear in a single frame of the film.
Peter Michael Rosza, another man who watched the trailer before renting the movie in October, says he experienced the same disappointment when the film ended. Just like the film’s plot, in which the Beatles didn’t exist, the actress was nowhere to be found, Rosza, 44, lamented.
Now, both men are suing Universal Pictures in a class-action federal lawsuit, alleging the studio knowingly distributed “false,” “deceptive” and “misleading” advertisements and promotions for “Yesterday.” Despite being publicized as a substantial character in the film, de Armas never appeared in it, according to the suit, which was filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.
Had the men known that de Armas had been cut from the film, they never would have paid to watch it, according to the lawsuit, which was first reported by Variety.
An attorney for the men did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post late Monday. Neither Woulfe nor Rosza replied to messages from The Post.
A Universal Studios spokeswoman also did not respond to an inquiry from The Post. She declined to comment to Variety.
This is not the first time a viewer claiming to be misled by a movie’s trailer has taken the matter to court. In 2011, a woman filed a lawsuit in Michigan, alleging that the trailer of “Drive,” starring Ryan Gosling, made it seem as if the movie would be a “high speed action driving film” like “The Fast and the Furious.” Instead, the woman claimed, she was met by a slow-paced interpersonal drama filled with graphic violence she was not prepared to watch.
An appeals court dismissed that case on several grounds, one of them being that the trailer was not deceptive.
According to the men’s lawsuit, “Yesterday” started filming in April 2018 and was released to the public on May 4, 2019.
De Armas was originally cast as a character named Roxanne, court records state. Although scenes featuring de Armas were shot for the original version of the movie, the suit alleges, the studio chose to cut de Armas’s character while still using her scenes in promotional materials, including the trailer, to attract more viewers and revenue.
“Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana de Armas by the trailer for ‘Yesterday,’ but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase,” the lawsuit states.