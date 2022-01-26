In 2021, the State Department reported that the high unemployment rate during the coronavirus pandemic may have exacerbated the smuggling crisis, as traffickers recruit migrants through false offers of employment. In the Bahamas, people without Bahamian citizenship, such as people born to a non-Bahamian father, are at heightened risk of trafficking, as well as those displaced by hurricanes. Migrants making the journey from nations like Haiti and the Dominican Republic sometimes stop in the Bahamas as part of their journey to the United States.