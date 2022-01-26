“The longer they remain in the water without food, without water, exposed to the marine environment, the sun, the sea conditions … every moment that passes, it becomes more dire and unlikely that anyone will survive in those conditions,” Burdian said.
One man was rescued Tuesday and remains hospitalized in stable condition. Burdian declined to provide details on the survivor or the deceased but urged families who believe their loved ones could be among the missing to contact Coast Guard officials.
The survivor was rescued after a good Samaritan, a mariner on a commercial tugboat, spotted him clinging to the hull of a boat about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet, according to the Coast Guard.
Burdian said the rescued man told officials he left in a boat with 39 others from Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday and that their boat capsized shortly after casting off. None of those on board was wearing a lifejacket, she said.
“We do suspect that this is a case of human smuggling,” Burdian said. “This event occurred in a normal route for smuggling from the Bahamas.”
The number of migrants making the risky voyage to the Florida coast has been rising in recent months due to factors ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to instability in countries such as Haiti.
In 2021, the State Department reported that the high unemployment rate during the pandemic may have exacerbated the smuggling crisis, as traffickers recruit migrants through false offers of employment. In the Bahamas, people without Bahamian citizenship, such as those born to a non-Bahamian father, are at heightened risk of trafficking, as well as those displaced by hurricanes.
Migrants making the journey from nations such as Haiti frequently stop in the Bahamas en route to the United States. Some regroup in Bimini, the westernmost islands of the archipelago, before continuing on to the Miami area, which lies 50 miles west. The waters are frequently traversed by Coast Guard officers.
Since Jan. 1, the Coast Guard reported it has already rescued 557 Haitians and 586 Cubans attempting to migrate by sea. The numbers are significant compared with totals from all of 2021, when they rescued 1,527 Haitians and 838 Cuban migrants.
The trek is perilous: The boats often sail through treacherous channels such as the Mona Passage, which lies between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and is filled with tidal currents and sand banks, making it one of the most dangerous straits in the Caribbean. Migrants often travel in overloaded, poorly maintained and constructed vessels.
“The weather can change rapidly, and if you are traveling in a makeshift vessel, it is very easy to capsize and can result in people losing their lives,” Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said. “Especially if you are not wearing any proper safety equipment.”
While voyages between South Florida and the Bahamas can be “quite easy” for recreational boaters, small vessels that are overloaded, operated by inexperienced boaters and traveling at night can be dangerous, Burdian said.
Three Coast Guard vessels, known as cutters, and multiple Navy aircrafts are deployed for Wednesday’s search, Burdian said. Search conditions were good Wednesday, but she noted, “we can’t search forever.”
The search and rescue effort is a U.S.-led effort, though Burdian said they were working in cooperation with international authorities.
Since 2014, at least 967 migrants have disappeared during the voyages in the Caribbean, according to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration. However, that does not account for the many vessels that go undetected, given the “secret” nature of these sea voyages and the remoteness of the routes, the agency said in a statement.
“The growing number of migrants’ deaths in the region is highly alarming,” said Michele Klein Solomon, IOM’s regional director for Central and North America and the Caribbean.
“Saving lives is an absolute priority,” she added. “The families of those missing migrants need answers, and those politically responsible need better information and data to guarantee a safe and dignified migration for everyone.”