Americans are less confident in President Biden’s handling of the pandemic than they were nearly a year ago, according to results from a new Pew Research Center poll.

In a national survey conducted Jan. 10-17, 44 percent of Americans said they are very or somewhat confident in the president’s ability to handle the public health impact of the pandemic, a drop of 21 percentage points since March 2021. The public was nearly evenly split on whether they thought the worst of the pandemic was over, with 49 percent responding in the affirmative and 50 percent saying that “the worst is still to come.”

Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference last week to mark the end of his first year in office. For one, the president highlighted that 210 million people are vaccinated today, versus 2 million when he was sworn in last year.

Even as covid cases fall in parts of the United States, hospitals remain short-staffed and overloaded with patients, and deaths nationwide are rising. The seven-day average for covid deaths in the United States reached 2,230 on Tuesday, its highest point since late February last year.

Here’s what to know

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people hospitalized with the omicron variant, which now makes up more than 99 percent of U.S. coronavirus cases, had shorter stays and less frequent admission to intensive care compared with those hospitalized with other variants.
  • The Labor Department withdrew its vaccination-or-testing mandate for large employers Tuesday, two weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the agency does not have the power to impose such a sweeping requirement in workplaces across the nation.
  • Global public health officials are signaling hope that the pandemic may be entering a more manageable stage. Hans Kluge, World Health Organization regional director for Europe, said the omicron variant offered “plausible hope for stabilization and normalization” in the region but warned that “our work is not done.”