Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference last week to mark the end of his first year in office. For one, the president highlighted that 210 million people are vaccinated today, versus 2 million when he was sworn in last year.
Even as covid cases fall in parts of the United States, hospitals remain short-staffed and overloaded with patients, and deaths nationwide are rising. The seven-day average for covid deaths in the United States reached 2,230 on Tuesday, its highest point since late February last year.
How many lockdown parties did Boris Johnson and staff attend? Here's a guide.
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing two investigations into allegations that 10 Downing Street, his office and residence, repeatedly breached the government’s own coronavirus restrictions by holding social gatherings, indoors and outdoors.
Some of the claims have been supported with photos, videos and email exchanges. Others rely on accounts of government sources.
Downing Street has apologized to Queen Elizabeth II for two parties April 16, the eve of her husband’s funeral. And Johnson, speaking to Parliament, apologized for a further event, a “bring your own booze” garden party on May 20, 2020. But in many cases, Johnson’s office has maintained that the gatherings were work events.
On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced a criminal investigation into “potential breaches” of lockdown rules over the past two years, at Downing Street and other government buildings in London. Civil servant Sue Gray is leading another inquiry, with a report expected this week.
Here’s a rundown of claims they may be looking at.
U.S. hits highest seven-day death average since last year
The seven-day average for covid deaths in the United States reached 2,230 on Tuesday, its highest point since late February last year, according to Washington Post data.
The highly transmissible omicron variant led to an explosive increase in coronavirus cases nationwide in December and January. Omicron, which has been shown to have less severe symptoms and outcomes than other variants, quickly overtook the delta strain of the virus. It now makes up more than 99 percent of new U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths in the nation started climbing before the surge, brought on by the more deadly delta variant, according to data. The deadliest point of the pandemic came in January last year, when the seven-day average of new covid deaths was more than 3,300 per day.
More than 866,670 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic’s onset, Post data shows.
Analysis: The deadliness of the pandemic's deadliest waves
One out of every 380 Americans alive in 2020 has by now died of the coronavirus. Initial estimates that the virus might kill up to 240,000 people even with intervention measures now seem hopelessly naive. More than 860,000 people have died of covid-19, a bit lower than the number of people living in San Francisco.
The national conversation of late has been on the new contours of the pandemic. It’s now a pandemic of the omicron variant, a version of the virus that’s generally agreed to be less deadly than prior iterations. But given the scale of infection caused by omicron, the country is still seeing more than 2,200 deaths every day of covid-19. The daily death toll the country is currently seeing is lower than only about 70 days over the past two years, landing in the 90th percentile of deaths. Omicron is omnipresent, and it is not toothless.