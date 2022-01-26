Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic at a news conference last week to mark the end of his first year in office. For one, the president highlighted that 210 million people are vaccinated today, versus 2 million when he was sworn in last year.
Even as covid cases fall in parts of the United States, hospitals remain short-staffed and overloaded with patients, and deaths nationwide are rising. The seven-day average for covid deaths in the United States reached 2,230 on Tuesday, its highest point since late February last year.
Here's what to know
Free N95 masks now at some U.S. pharmacies, with wider rollout expected soon
Free N95 masks are now available at some U.S. stores as part of the White House’s plan to hand out 400 million of them from the Strategic National Stockpile.
These respirators are the nonsurgical kind, as the surgical masks are reserved for health-care settings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its latest guidance. Well-fitting N95 masks, according to the CDC, “offer the highest level of protection” of any face covering.
N95 and KN95 masks, named for their ability to filter up to 95 percent of particles, are more readily available two years into the pandemic. But they still cost much more than cloth masks, posing a barrier for some families. The Infectious Disease Society of America said in statement this month that it is “encouraged” by the White House’s plan to “make high quality masks available for free.”
Midwest grocer Meijer said Monday that it has received some 3 million masks from the Health and Human Services Department. Gloved employees will greet customers near the entrances of Meijer stores, according to a company statement, and hand out boxed sets of three N95 masks to customers who want them.
Another Midwest supermarket chain, Hy-Vee, said in a tweet that its pharmacies are now offering free N95 masks as well.
Other major chains are expected to start handing out masks later this week. Walgreens spokeswoman Alex Brown said she expects the chain’s first stores to begin offering the masks Friday.
Three free N95 masks will be available for each adult, federal officials said. But they did not address questions on how someone could be prevented from visiting pharmacies frequently and getting masks at each visit.
The push for more protective masking comes on the heels of another federal campaign to roll out free coronavirus rapid tests. Starting last week, Americans can visit CovidTests.gov to sign up for four kits per address.
These programs have been welcomed by lawmakers such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who tweeted that President Biden should be credited for getting Americans “vaxxed, masked, and tested for free.”
Omicron wave is wake-up call about need to vaccinate the world, say Hill Democrats, experts
Senior administration officials, public health experts and Democrats say that the omicron wave has illustrated gaps in the U.S. global coronavirus strategy, warning that low-income nations are particularly vulnerable to the virus and that the risk of another variant will remain elevated as long as billions of people are unvaccinated.
“The assignment is incomplete,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), who is leading a group of Democrats calling for $17 billion in additional funding for global vaccination delivery and infrastructure to immunize people in the developing world. “We need to make this investment going forward, and we need to do it ASAP.”
Some lawmakers and officials also say they remain unhappy with President Biden’s decision to split authority over the global coronavirus strategy between White House covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, arguing the structure complicates decisions and forces the two men to navigate between competing crises. Zients’s team has recently focused on the surging U.S. outbreak, and Sullivan’s national security team is addressing threats such as Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.
How many lockdown parties did Boris Johnson and staff attend? Here's a guide.
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing two investigations into allegations that 10 Downing Street, his office and residence, repeatedly breached the government’s own coronavirus restrictions by holding social gatherings, indoors and outdoors.
Some of the claims have been supported with photos, videos and email exchanges. Others rely on accounts of government sources.
Downing Street has apologized to Queen Elizabeth II for two parties April 16, the eve of her husband’s funeral. And Johnson, speaking to Parliament, apologized for a further event, a “bring your own booze” garden party on May 20, 2020. But in many cases, Johnson’s office has maintained that the gatherings were work events.
On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced a criminal investigation into “potential breaches” of lockdown rules over the past two years, at Downing Street and other government buildings in London. Civil servant Sue Gray is leading another inquiry, with a report expected this week.
Here’s a rundown of claims they may be looking at.
U.S. hits highest seven-day death average since last year
The seven-day average for covid deaths in the United States reached 2,230 on Tuesday, its highest point since late February last year, according to Washington Post data.
The highly transmissible omicron variant led to an explosive increase in coronavirus cases nationwide in December and January. Omicron, which has been shown to have less severe symptoms and outcomes than other variants, quickly overtook the delta strain of the virus. It now makes up more than 99 percent of new U.S. cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths in the nation started climbing before the surge, brought on by the more deadly delta variant, according to data. The deadliest point of the pandemic came in January last year, when the seven-day average of new covid deaths was more than 3,300 per day.
More than 866,670 people in the United States have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic’s onset, Post data shows.
Analysis: The deadliness of the pandemic's deadliest waves
One out of every 380 Americans alive in 2020 has by now died of the coronavirus. Initial estimates that the virus might kill up to 240,000 people even with intervention measures now seem hopelessly naive. More than 860,000 people have died of covid-19, a bit lower than the number of people living in San Francisco.
The national conversation of late has been on the new contours of the pandemic. It’s now a pandemic of the omicron variant, a version of the virus that’s generally agreed to be less deadly than prior iterations. But given the scale of infection caused by omicron, the country is still seeing more than 2,200 deaths every day of covid-19. The daily death toll the country is currently seeing is lower than only about 70 days over the past two years, landing in the 90th percentile of deaths. Omicron is omnipresent, and it is not toothless.