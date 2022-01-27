“It does mean that we don’t think it is likely anyone else has survived,” Burdian said.
The news came a day after U.S. Coast Guard found a body after combing a large area off southeast Florida. Burdian warned that while crews were still hoping to find survivors of the suspected human smuggling operation, the outlook was “dire.”
The U.S. Coast Guard, authorities and immigration advocates have been warning of a rising number of migrants from countries including Haiti and Cuba making perilous voyages by sea amid economic hardship, the coronavirus pandemic and political instability. Increasingly restrictive migration policies in the United States and across Latin America have also pushed people to look for alternative routes into the country, experts say.
A commercial tugboat spotted and rescued the only survivor found thus far Tuesday, perched on top of the capsized boat about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet, located in St. Lucie County, north of Palm Beach.
The man told authorities he’d left Bimini on Saturday with 39 other people and that the boat capsized shortly after casting off during a severe cold front that brought strong winds and higher-than-normal seas. None of those on board was wearing a life jacket, the Coast Guard said he told them.
In recent months, officers have come across makeshift vessels carrying upward of 200 people en route to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the United States. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded vessel, about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, the southernmost island in the Bahamas.
The trek is perilous: The boats often sail through channels such as the Mona Passage, which lies between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and is filled with tidal currents and sand banks, making it one of the most dangerous straits in the Caribbean. Migrants often travel in overloaded, poorly maintained and constructed vessels.
“The weather can change rapidly, and if you are traveling in a makeshift vessel, it is very easy to capsize and can result in people losing their lives,” Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said. “Especially if you are not wearing any proper safety equipment.”
Since 2014, at least 967 migrants have reportedly disappeared during the voyages in the Caribbean, according to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Since Oct. 1, the Coast Guard reported it has already rescued 802 Haitians and 586 Cubans attempting to migrate by sea. The numbers are significant compared with totals from the fiscal year in 2021, when they rescued 1,527 Haitians and 838 Cuban migrants.
