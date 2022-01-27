As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations driven by the omicron variant slowly recede in the United States, public health experts are warning that global vaccine disparities could threaten progress toward ending the pandemic.

“Vaccine equity is absolutely critical,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s covid-19 technical chief, said in a Q&A session on Tuesday. “The fact remains that more than 3 billion people haven’t received their first dose yet, so we have a long way to go.”

WHO officials and others in recent days have stressed that inequity drives transmission and increases the likelihood of new variants. Even though over 60 percent of the world’s population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, fewer than 10 percent of people in low-income countries have done so, according to Our World in Data.

During a Wednesday news briefing, leading U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci reiterated the importance of vaccination in driving down the spread of the virus, highlighting the 400 million free doses the United States has shipped to 112 countries.

Here’s what to know

  • Despite U.S. case numbers heading in the right direction, Fauci warned Wednesday that eliminating the virus remains unlikely. “We still have a way to go,” he said.
  • Millions of children in the Americas have missed regular shots for diseases like measles and diphtheria because of the pandemic. The drop in vaccination coverage could put countries at risk of losing two decades of immunization progress, a WHO official said Wednesday.
  • The head of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled that the central bank will begin raising interest rates in March to tackle inflation, pointing to strong job growth amid the pandemic.
  • Moderna announced that it was beginning human trials to test its coronavirus vaccine that’s been modified to target the omicron variant.