WHO officials and others in recent days have stressed that inequity drives transmission and increases the likelihood of new variants. Even though over 60 percent of the world’s population has received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, fewer than 10 percent of people in low-income countries have done so, according to Our World in Data.
During a Wednesday news briefing, leading U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci reiterated the importance of vaccination in driving down the spread of the virus, highlighting the 400 million free doses the United States has shipped to 112 countries.
U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations slow, with the Northeast showing a steep decline
The winter surge of coronavirus hospitalizations that reached all-time highs in the United States is showing signs of slowing, reflecting sharp declines in states of the Northeast that were the first to be battered by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
But in some corners of the nation, hospitals continue to reel from waves of omicron infections, creating chaos as droves of patients seek care during an already busy season, and front-line workers head to the sidelines in greater numbers than at any point in the pandemic. Some hospitals are finding valuable medical supplies harder to come by, even as the days of widespread shortages of personal protective equipment have passed.
On Wednesday, U.S. hospitals reported treating about 150,000 coronavirus patients, down from a record 160,000 last week. Per capita admissions are starting to decline sharply in the Northeast, to about 50 per 100,000 residents, on par with the South, where hospitalizations are leveling off. Hospitalizations are also falling in the Midwest but rising in the West.
More than half of Virginia school districts are defying Youngkin's mask-optional order
About a week after announcing his executive order making masks optional in schools throughout Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said on a radio show that school districts statewide had rushed to comply.
“The reality is it’s about 25 out of our 130 school systems across Virginia who aren’t recognizing the rights of parents today,” Youngkin told conservative host John Fredericks on Monday, adding that the noncompliant districts were prioritizing “bureaucrats and politicians over the rights of parents.”
But a Washington Post analysis shows that the majority of Virginia public school districts — enrolling more than two-thirds of the state’s students — have opted to disobey Youngkin’s mask-optional order. As of Wednesday, two days after the order was supposed to take effect, 69 districts, or 53 percent, are still requiring masks for all students inside schools. Cumulatively, those districts enroll 846,483 students, or about 67 percent of the state’s public school student population. The divide falls along partisan lines, although not perfectly: Almost every district that opted to make masks optional is in a locality that voted for Youngkin in the 2021 gubernatorial election.
Trouble enforcing mask policy leads Denver children's museum to close for 10 days
Throughout the pandemic, unruly passengers and hostile customers have lashed out at workers for trying to enforce mask mandates in airplanes and restaurants. Now, the staff of a children’s museum in Colorado is feeling the wrath of Americans fed up with life in a pandemic.
The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus announced Tuesday that it will close for 10 days so it can take a break from customers who have been resisting its mask requirements.
“We know the stress of the last two years has taken a toll on everyone in our community, but regrettably, some guests who object to the Museum’s mask policy have been inappropriately directing their anger toward our staff,” the museum said in a statement on its website.