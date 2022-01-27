According to Mediapart, Masmejean attempted to sell an image of an X-ray of a female victim of the Bataclan attack for about $2,776 on the platform OpenSea, a popular NFT marketplace. He allegedly did so under the title “Bataclan terrorist attack — November 13, 2015 — Paris, France.” Next to the image, Masmejean wrote that he personally operated on five female victims of the attack, including the woman whose arm is shown in the X-ray, according to Mediapart and an archived version of the listing, which has since been removed.