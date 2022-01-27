During the confrontation, the man, while holding the box cutter, seemed to pull from his pocket a shiny, cylindrical object, Aaron said. Nine officers shot at him, firing what sounded like dozens of shots.
“Once the shiny cylindrical object was seen, the officers fired, again, not knowing what that was," Aaron told reporters at the scene. “They were firing in defense themselves, not knowing what potential threat could have been.”
The investigation “remains active and ongoing,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine told The Washington Post, adding that the agency would not provide further comment or identify the officers. Findings will be shared with the district prosecutor, TBI said.
Hours after the shooting, northbound lanes of I-65 remained closed, according to the state department of transportation.
Capt. Tyler Chandler of Mt. Juliet police told reporters that an off-duty officer from his jurisdiction was driving home with his family when he saw the scene. He pulled over, helping de-escalate as his family called 911, Chandler said.
“A lot of people on this interstate saw this take place," he said. “Our officer’s family saw this take place. And our officer had to go through what’s a very traumatic incident.”
“It’s very traumatic for them but also everyone that watched this,” Chandler added. “The man’s family. Our prayers and our hearts go out to everyone.”