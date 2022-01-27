They tried derailing the investigation in other ways, prosecutors said. After conspiring with others in the syndicate, Yaser allegedly went to the local police and told investigators that one of his co-conspirators — the one he suspected was working with the FBI — had pressured him to pay $22,000 to make his case go away. Yaser told police that the man had threatened him by saying Yaser would go to prison for two years if he did not pay.