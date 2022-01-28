At the time, nobody listened.
Then in 2009, Agre dropped off the face of the earth, abandoning his position at UCLA. Police located him and confirmed that he was okay, but Agre never returned to the public debate.
They bought a blender. Three weeks later, their cats continued to hold it hostage.
By Dawn Fallik
For three weeks Jessica and Nikii Gerson-Neeves three cats refused to leave the couple’s new Vitamix box, fighting over who got to perch upon it and taking turns standing guard while the others ate or busied themselves elsewhere. The blender remained ensconced inside.
“We’re far enough into it, I can’t move them now,” said Nikii. “They’re committed, we’re committed."
Opinion: Our constitutional crisis is already here
An essay by Robert Kagan
“Today’s arguments over the filibuster will seem quaint in three years if the American political system enters a crisis for which the Constitution offers no remedy,” writes Kagan
“Most Americans — and all but a handful of politicians — have refused to take this possibility seriously enough to try to prevent it. As has so often been the case in other countries where fascist leaders arise, their would-be opponents are paralyzed in confusion and amazement at this charismatic authoritarian. They have followed the standard model of appeasement, which always begins with underestimation.”
How Africa will become the center of the world’s urban future
By Max Bearak, Dylan Moriarty and Júlia Ledur
Growing at unprecedented rates, and shaped by forces both familiar and new, dozens of African cities will join the ranks of humanity’s biggest megalopolises between now and 2100.
We examined common themes — migration, inequality, foreign investment, conflict and planning — that underlie this transformation across the continent in five rising urban areas.
Five tactics used to spread vaccine misinformation in the wellness community, and why they work
By Allyson Chiu and Razzan Nakhlawi
Experts say the content shared in some wellness communities has powerful emotional and psychological foundations that can cause even science-minded people to question the public health consensus on the ability of vaccines to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Recognizing the strategies being used can help social media users develop resilience to harmful content, says Cécile Simmons, a researcher with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.
Meet the people getting paid $10,000 for moving to West Virginia
A West Virginia program is paying full-time remote workers $10,000 to move to the state. They will also get $2,500 worth of outdoor recreation experiences and access to a co-working space, along with other perks. If they stay a second year, they will get $2,000 more. When the program was announced last April, about 7,500 people from 74 countries applied to move to Morgantown, which is home to West Virginia University.
In the end, 50 people were chosen, and about 10 have made the move. The Post caught up with two of them.
How climate change is making parts of the world too hot and humid to survive
By Ruby Mellen and William Neff
When it comes to heat, the human body is remarkably resilient — it’s the humidity that makes it harder to cool down. And humidity, driven in part by climate change, is increasing.
At a certain threshold of heat and humidity, “it’s no longer possible to be able to sweat fast enough to prevent overheating,” said Radley Horton, a professor at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.
Scientists have found that Mexico and Central America, the Persian Gulf, India, Pakistan and Southeast Asia are all careening toward this threshold before the end of the century.