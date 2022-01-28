Seventy-three percent of respondents said getting vaccinated was important to ending the pandemic. But Democrats were almost three times more likely than Republicans to believe that widespread immunization is essential.
Despite omicron hurdles, strong economic recovery appears on track
Even as the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in decades in 2021, the recovery has more recently flashed troubling warning signs, with soaring inflation, whipsawing financial markets and slowing consumer spending complicating the rebound.
The economy grew at a blockbuster 6.9 percent annualized rate in the last three months of the year, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday, as growing business investments, consumer spending and a rush by companies to bolster inventories helped drive GDP much higher.
But that strong reading masks pressure from the omicron coronavirus variant that began sweeping through the nation late last year. This variant has left a swift and discernible imprint on retail sales, inflation and even new claims for jobless benefits.
Government watchdog says HHS is at 'high risk' of botching a future crisis
The Department of Health and Human Services repeatedly ignored recommendations to improve its pandemic response and is at “high risk” of mismanaging a future crisis, a government watchdog warned on Thursday.
Investigators “found persistent deficiencies” in how the agency has led the response to the coronavirus pandemic and other public health emergencies dating to 2007, the Government Accountability Office concluded, citing continued problems coordinating among public health agencies, collecting infectious-disease surveillance data and securing appropriate testing and medical supplies, among areas it said are unresolved.
“The department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted longstanding concerns we have raised about its ability to execute its role leading federal public health and medical preparedness for, and response to, such public health emergencies,” the GAO wrote in its report, which was shared with nine congressional committees.
D.C., Montgomery County see covid cases drop — but not mask mandates
While coronavirus cases are declining in the Washington region, leaders in the District and Montgomery County moved this week to ensure that mask usage doesn’t drop, too.
Those decisions, experts say, should help the two jurisdictions maintain the downward infection trend, after both reported record highs earlier this month.
“Harm reduction at this point is paramount,” said Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland.
Lawmakers in Montgomery County voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the expiry date of its indoor mask mandate from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Wednesday that the city would extend its indoor mask mandate, which was set to expire this month, until the end of February.