Seventy-three percent of respondents said getting vaccinated was important to ending the pandemic. But Democrats were almost three times more likely than Republicans to believe that widespread immunization is essential.
Capitol physician says coronavirus infection rate has dropped
The percentage of coronavirus cases among lawmakers, staff and others working at the Capitol complex has decreased from 13 percent to 4 percent in less than a month, according to Brian Monahan, the Capitol Hill physician.
In a memo to staff Thursday, the attending physician credits vaccines, a number of safety protocols and other precautions with getting the numbers down.
“The Capitol community has been responsive to this public health threat by increasing reliance upon telework, improving mask wear to medical grade filtration masks, introduction of home coronavirus testing, and continued adoption of the important coronavirus vaccine booster vaccination,” he wrote.
While coronavirus cases have continued to climb at a high level in the United States, Monahan wrote that they were decreasing in the D.C. metropolitan area. Despite that, he warned about remaining cautious.
“The variant coronaviruses have caused an unprecedented number of cases in the Capitol community affecting hundreds of individuals,” he wrote. “While many infections can be detected through workplace testing, the most common risk of acquiring infection is the individual’s activities outside the workplace, such as attendance at receptions, entertainment venues, celebrations, family gatherings, travel, and crowded indoor situations.”
“Breakthrough infections among Members and staff have not led to hospitalizations, serious complications, or deaths, attesting to the value of coronavirus vaccinations,” Monahan added.
Analysis: Boosters exacerbate the Republican-Democratic vaccine gap
While much has been written about the partisan gap on vaccinations, the gap is now larger with boosters (as early data suggested it might be). It’s also likely to continue to grow, according to a new monthly Kaiser Family Foundation survey.
To date, the survey shows about 9 in 10 Democrats and 6 in 10 Republicans have been vaccinated. But when it comes to those who are vaccinated and boosted, Democrats are about twice as likely to be in that group — 62 percent to 32 percent.
The survey also asked about people’s intentions, and that’s where the gap grows even more: 58 percent of vaccinated-but-unboosted Democrats say they will get a booster as soon as possible, but just 18 percent of vaccinated-but-unboosted Republicans say the same.
If you add those to the number of people already boosted, that would translate to 79 percent of Democrats soon being boosted vs. just 37 percent of Republicans. That’s a 42-point partisan gap, compared to a gap of less than 30 points among people who have at least been vaccinated.
A D.C. bar violated vaccine rules. Its liquor license is being suspended.
D.C. officials said Thursday they are suspending the liquor license of an H Street bar for violating of the city’s vaccine and mask regulations.
Conservatives rallied to defend the Big Board earlier this month after it received two $1,000 citations as well as written and verbal warnings for unmasked employees and not checking customers’ vaccine status. A District mandate requiring that bar patrons show proof they have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine went into effect Jan. 15.
On Wednesday, the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board voted to refer Big Board to the D.C. attorney general to draft a suspension notice, documents show. The D.C. attorney general’s office confirmed Thursday that it was drafting the suspension notice.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- The European Commission on Friday approved Pfizer’s antiviral pill for covid-19, a day after the region’s health regulator endorsed the tablet, a move that will ensure wide availability of the promising treatment to European Union member states.
- In Canada, multiple indicators suggest that infections of the omicron variant have peaked nationally, the country’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, said Friday. The seven-day average case count was down 28 percent as of Wednesday, compared to the previous week, Tam told reporters at a briefing.
- Morocco will reopen its airspace to international flights starting Feb. 7, its state news agency reported Thursday. The North African nation banned all inbound international passenger flights in November over omicron concerns.
- India’s capital, Delhi, lifted a weekend curfew and allowed restaurants, movie theaters and marketplaces to reopen Friday, following a drop in new infections. The city will remain under a nighttime curfew, schools will stay closed, and the number of people at weddings will be limited to 200, Delhi’s lieutenant governor said.
- Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic Friday, with nearly 100 deaths recorded. However, the country predicts that the worst of the omicron wave may soon be over. Australia’s drug regulator also expanded eligibility for booster shots to include 16- and 17-year-olds.
- A medical convoy from the United Arab Emirates has reached the Gaza Strip, carrying 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses. The aid entered via the Rafah border crossing, state news agency WAM reported.
- Nigeria’s vaccine rollout is gaining pace after government officials assured citizens they will not receive expired doses — boosting public confidence in the shots. Health authorities had destroyed more than a million expired doses last month and have said some shots donated by countries or global vaccine-sharing projects had arrived close to their expiration dates.
- North Korea may slowly be reopening after a strict lockdown following the apparent resumption of freight train traffic into neighboring China. North Korea is in need of economic relief, and commercial satellite images indicate the resumption of some cargo trade. China said trade between border towns will be maintained while pandemic controls stay in place.
Virginia state colleges and universities can't require coronavirus vaccine, new GOP attorney general finds
Virginia’s state colleges and universities cannot require students to get a coronavirus vaccine to enroll or attend in-person classes, the state’s new attorney general found in his first opinion since taking office earlier this month.
Jason Miyares, a Republican, concluded that the schools don’t have the authority to issue a coronavirus vaccine mandate for students without state lawmakers passing legislation allowing such a step, which has not happened.
“[T]here is no question that the General Assembly could enact a statute requiring the covid-19 vaccines for in-person school attendance,” the opinion states. “It has not done so. Over the course of the covid-19 pandemic, the General Assembly has amended other statutes to address pandemic-related issues.”
A number of major Virginia universities and colleges require students to have a coronavirus vaccination, including the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, George Mason University, James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State, College of William & Mary and the University of Mary Washington.
Covid-19 may have seasons for different temperature zones, study suggests
Coronavirus transmission may have seasonal spikes tied to temperature and humidity, increasing at different times of the year for different locations, a new study suggests.
Colder regions, such as the U.S. Northeast, may experience more cases during winter, while warmer regions, such as the southern United States, may see higher transmissions in the summer. More-temperate zones could experience two seasonal peaks.
“We think covid may be becoming endemic, meaning that it will stay within the human population, but we will see spikes based on where we are in a particular geographic point,” said author Antar Jutla, a hydrologist at the University of Florida. “The severity of peaks will be defined by how colder the temperature is and how warmer the temperature is.”
Jutla and his colleagues found that covid cases in 19 hot spots worldwide increased above and below certain temperature and humidity thresholds because of human behavior and the virus’s movement as an aerosol. Case numbers spiked when air temperatures dipped below 62 degrees (17 Celsius) or above 75 degrees (24 Celsius). The virus also tends to linger more in drier environments, compared with humid ones.
Poll finds covid fatigue, worries about the economy and difficulty finding at-home tests
Fatigue and frustration dominate the public mood as the country enters the third year of the pandemic, according to the latest survey in the Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Those concerns are shared across partisan lines. About three-quarters of Democrats, independents and Republicans reported feeling “tired” and “frustrated” and said they think it is likely that most Americans eventually will be infected. But Black and Hispanic Americans were more likely than White Americans to worry about omicron’s effects, including becoming seriously ill or having to miss work.
Democrats were more likely to list the pandemic as the most important issue facing the country, while Republicans picked inflation. But in general, Americans report being “more worried” about the impact of omicron on the economy and on their hospitals, and being “less worried” about its impact on their personal lives. About 7 in 10 Americans worry that restrictions aimed at stopping omicron’s spread will hurt businesses in their area (71 percent), while 68 percent worry that their local hospitals will be overwhelmed.
Despite a growing number of breakthrough infections, most Americans continue to believe in the utility of vaccines. Most adults, 62 percent, see the fact that most vaccinated people do not require hospitalization as a sign that the vaccines are working. But the number of people who see breakthrough infections as a sign that shots are ineffective has increased slightly since September, from 26 percent to 34 percent.
The poll also sheds new light on vaccination rates, with an increase since November — from 73 percent to 77 percent — in the number of adults who have received at least one dose. (The survey’s 77 percent finding is significantly lower than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimate of nearly 87.6 percent, a figure that may be inflated by wrongly including some booster shots.) Both Kaiser and the CDC find that just over 4 in 10 adults have received boosters.
And those who have had a hard time finding at-home tests are not alone: Just over 6 in 10 adults who to tried to purchase at-home tests said it was difficult, though most eventually succeeded.
The telephone survey was conducted from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23 among a random sample of 1,536 adults living in the United States — part of an ongoing Kaiser Family Foundation research project tracking attitudes and experiences with covid-19 vaccinations. Overall results from the poll have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.
Anti-vaccine Canadian truck convoy due to arrive in Ottawa
Canadian truck drivers, angry at a federal government vaccine mandate and coronavirus-linked border restrictions, are due to converge in Ottawa on Friday and over the weekend.
The vehicles are part of a “Freedom Convoy” and are to mass on Parliament Hill, paralyzing downtown traffic, in protest of a vaccine mandate in place for cross-border truck drivers, which they say harms their work and restricts their liberty.
As of Jan. 15 truckers entering Canada must be fully immunized. The United States has a similar requirement in place since Jan 22, and some U.S. truckers and other Americans have voiced their solidarity with the protesters on social media.
In Canada, some offered rooms to the truck drivers they dubbed patriots, and others lined the streets, cheering and waving flags in support of the drivers and their message. A newspaper opinion piece drew comparisons with fringe movements in the United States, wondering whether Canada could be on the cusp of its own Jan. 6 moment.
Positive coronavirus tests could end Olympic dreams before athletes leave for Beijing
U.S. Olympic bobsled team member Josh Williamson announced Wednesday on Instagram that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, preventing him from traveling to Beijing for the Winter Games on Thursday with the rest of Team USA.
“This has not been an easy pill to swallow,” he wrote. “I have felt pretty helpless throughout this process, but I’ve also found myself laughing a bit at the situation I’m in. Isn’t it ironic that after 4 years of hard work, all there is to do is sit, rest, recover and have faith? Things I struggle to do the most.”
The Olympics do not begin until Feb. 4 and the four-man bobsled competition — in which Williamson, a brakeman, is expected to compete — does not start until Feb. 15, giving him time to test negative and join his teammates in Beijing. But his positive test shows how the pandemic could end Olympic hopes for some athletes before the Games even begin, perhaps unfairly.
A hamster, wrongly accused of spreading covid in Hong Kong, has its innocence proved
HONG KONG — A hamster blamed for being the origin of a cluster of coronavirus infections in a Hong Kong residential building was confirmed to be free of the coronavirus on Friday.
The wrongly accused hamster will be returned to its owner, a 26-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus. He was one of at least three positive cases found in the same building. Officials were quick to call out the man’s pet hamster as a potential “patient zero” source of covid-19 in that estate.
The controversy over hamsters began after a government finding that several hamsters from two batches of Netherland-imported hamsters tested positive for the virus. Later, a 23-year-old pet shop worker also tested positive. Worried about potential hamster-to-human viral transmission, the government ordered a mass culling of 2,000 hamsters in warehouses and local pet shops from the same batch.
Pet hamsters purchased from shops after Dec. 22 could be infected with the virus, authorities said, and “strongly recommended” pet owners to surrender their hamsters. Experts have said the city’s “unstainable” zero-covid policy — a strict policy striving for zero local covid-19 cases to resume quarantine-free travel with the mainland — is to be blamed for the hamsters’ culling. Volunteers dashed out to save abandoned hamsters.
As of Jan 21, around 2,500 animals, including hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas, were put down, according to the city’s agriculture department. Of the 113 hamsters surrendered from the public, only one turned out to be positive.
Marvel star Evangeline Lilly attended anti-vaccine-mandate rally
Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly — known for her role on the TV series “Lost” and as the Wasp in Marvel’s films — said she went to an anti-vaccine-mandate rally in D.C. last weekend to support “bodily sovereignty.”
The demonstration, which took place on the National Mall, appeared to be the same event where political scion and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. referenced Anne Frank in a speech to imply that Jews had more freedoms during the Holocaust than unvaccinated Americans do today. (Kennedy later apologized after he was widely rebuked, including by the Auschwitz Memorial.)
Lilly explained her attendance at the rally using rhetoric that echoed that of abortion rights activists. She posted pictures on her Instagram account that depicted protesters near the Lincoln Memorial holding up signs that read “Vaxxed Democrat for medical freedom” and “Nurses for vaxx-choice.” She wrote in the caption that “nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will” or under threat.
It is not clear whether Lilly was present during Kennedy’s speech. Her publicist did not immediately respond to request for comment late Thursday.
Disney, which owns Marvel, had previously said it would require employees to be vaccinated. But it suspended its mandate for Florida-based employees after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed legislation in November restricting such mandates for employers. The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Philippines says vaccinated travelers will no longer need to quarantine in government-approved facilities
MANILA — Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the Philippines will no longer be required to undergo quarantine in government-approved facilities such as hotels starting Tuesday, according to a resolution signed Thursday.
The interagency task force managing the pandemic response said it is temporarily suspending the risk classifications of countries. Arriving passengers must present a negative result of an RT-PCR test taken at least 48 hours before departure and, if fully vaccinated, proof of vaccination. Vaccinated individuals should “self-monitor for any sign or symptom for [seven] days with the first day being the date of arrival,” the guidelines said. If symptoms manifest, the traveler must report to the local government health unit.
Those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccination status cannot be validated must undergo facility-based quarantine. Minors are exempt from vaccination requirements and do not have to provide proof of vaccination ahead of boarding a flight.
Critics of the government expressed concern that the relaxed restrictions will enable greater spread of the virus in a country with a poor contact tracing system. Local media outlets reported that a health department spokeswoman said cases among returning overseas workers were lower than local transmissions, so it “doesn’t make sense” to continue requiring facility-based quarantine.
The Philippines has recorded over 3 million coronavirus cases, with more than 220,000 active cases as of Friday. This week, an average of over 3,600 cases were reported daily — a decline from a surge in early January but still higher than the more than 1,400 being reported before the spread of the omicron variant. The health department said the capital region of Metro Manila is now at “moderate risk.”
Who is investigating the lockdown parties linked to Boris Johnson and his staff?
Sue Gray, once a little-known British public servant, has been thrust into the spotlight as she investigates whether a string of lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street violated the country’s coronavirus restrictions.
In her hands is an official inquiry into the “Partygate” scandal that could imperil the leadership of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, if the findings are damning enough to force him to resign or turn his own party colleagues against him.
The latest allegation added to the list of bashes at Johnson’s office and residence: reports of a surprise party for his birthday in June 2020, with about 30 attendees.
While the country awaits the Sue Gray report, the career civil servant — more accustomed to helping maintain government order from behind the scenes — has become somewhat of a public icon, featuring in YouTube musical skits and inspiring a slew of memes.
They were fined for breaking U.K. lockdown rules. They say Boris Johnson should be punished, too.
LONDON — After the death of a close friend, Kieron McArdle was struggling, and three friends came over to help him celebrate his 50th birthday in his backyard in Coleshill, a town in Warwickshire, England. Less than an hour later, police were banging on the front door.
McArdle was fined $134, which he said he was content to pay, as he understood he had violated the ban on social gatherings at the time, in March of last year. But he’s incredulous about the scandal involving a string of parties — including a birthday celebration — at the British prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence over the past two years.
“It’s galling to watch. It’s one rule for them, one for us,” said McArdle, a company director. “What they did was exactly the same as what I did,” he said, only “I was happy to pay my fine. I broke the rules and accept responsibility. Why don’t they?”
Britain is awaiting the findings of dual investigations into government parties — more than a dozen have emerged — that allegedly broke the government’s coronavirus rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologized for three of the gatherings but stopped short of admitting any personal wrongdoing.